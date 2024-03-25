Car popping car starts up but wants to die if I don’t hold pedal down

Ok I got to this point back to square 1. Rundown. I had car driving good but my driveshaft snapped on hiway (in October) I had my trans rebuilt while my car was down. I had removed engine and trans cuz I’m running long tube headers so I decided to just pull the whole thing out. One thing I did change was I bought these holly efi sniper valve covers. I was running the ford racing valve covers both had the breathers. I’ve Ben running 30 lb injectors as well. I turned car on and it was driving super ragged. Running very lean on hiway like in the 19s the only time it was running at 14 aft was when I let off the gas pedal. I was told to run smaller injectors. I have a new set of 19s from lmr. Installed it with a stock maf sensor. Now my car is turns on worse. It was popping clicking clacking. I have my timing in right position I have it set at 14 (like always) but something isn’t right. I had code 85 and 54. I just installed new sensor. O might I add when I had car on I had a check engine light. I had gotten a code 15 but I think it’s cuz I keep disconnecting the battery.I just changed out he act sensor and I noticed I had fuel in between the intake. Plugs are black(they were white) they had carbon on them. Can it be because I changed the valve covers? I’m assuming I should be running these because I have efi but seems like the car liked the ones with breathers or can it be something else. O the act sensor smelled like fuel. I also just ordered a new set of spark plug wires. I just changed out several things in the past 2 weeks. Fuel filter,155 Waldron fp, fuel relay, spark plugs, ect, ignition switch. I know distubtor is good. I checked ecu cuz of the cel light with the code 15 and 54. The Ecu checks out. I tested wires from sti bk/white wire to battery ground 1.4 ohms, from sti red white wire to ground (+ disconnected) got 1.1 ohms. With battery connection constant 12 bolts from pin 1 to battery ground.blk /white wire to pin 46 (no ecu connected ) 1.1 to 1.4 ohms. On ecu I checked from pin 46 to pins 40 & 60 I got 0.6 ohms.