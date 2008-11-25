FastDriver
Hello all. It's been a fun ride in the sand-box. While I was over there I had a few modifications done to my fox. Here's a couple of pictures:
Start with an old fox (crappy pic, but it's the only whole shot I've got on the net right now:
Add a sonny bryant billet crank, Oliver billet rods, and custom low comp CP pistons to a Dart block:
Slap on some big heads with shaft rockers and a custom cam:
Throw on a TFS-R with box upper for good measure and the engine is in!
The go fast engine stuff alone won't get the job done so here's some of the other stuff I have pictures of:
The new custom chrome-moly roll cage with removable door bars:
The battery box:
Battery shut-off switch:
The behind bars race cars (a beautiful unit) sumped tank, 10 micron aeromotive filter, and Weldon pump:
A bulk-head connector was mounted in the passenger fender well and the fuel lines go from the rubber hose along the body to braided steel in the engine bay, and you can see the new coil-overs in the first pic:
A few things not included in the pics: an HP turbo kit with a GT42R-76mm turbo, the Big Stuff 3 engine management unit, a tubular suspension with coil-over kit in the front, and a drag suspension kit in the back. The 8.8 rear is being worked on; I'm shortening the length of the axle, adding 9" ends, and gun-drilled 35 spline axles with a spool.
This should be a fun street car as it still has A/C, power-steering, and an interior sans only the rear seat. I'm fired up for the upcoming spring when I can drive it again. Dyno numbers and performance results to come.
For those of you who are relatively new and are not used to seeing me around, I'm Chris. I started moderating at stangnet about 3 years ago, but have been inactive since I deployed to Iraq in SEP07. Feel free to PM to BS or if you have any issues or concerns in the 5.0 forums.
Chris
