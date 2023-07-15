Progress Thread 88 Notched Fox

So selling parts I came across Fastdriver on here, he talked me into maybe forums are a better fit for me. Here's a short story on my fox.
I bought the car December of 2011 when i was 21 for 2k had cheap long tubes and no other mods. I blew the car up about a year and a half later. My dad being a body man helped me build the engine and wanted to repaint it for me. Well long story short, i "finished" the drivetrain and the car is still in primer. So the car sat, well last year i finally dug the car back up from my dad's and been piecing it together since. First day getting it started it and drove it down the road with no glass for the first time in nearly 10 years. Was glorious!

Here's my build currently and going forward


Engine Specs:
• 306 speedpro hypereutectic pistons
• Ported GT40 heads
• Explorer intake port matched
• Crane 1.7 Rockers
• Anderson N41 cam
• SVE 70mm throttle
• Full EGR delete
• frpp timing chain
• frpp lifters
• frpp dampener
• frpp ac delete
• Hooker 1 ⅝ super comp 3 inch
• Mac prochamber 3 inch


Engine management:
• PimpXs Megasquirt

Fuel:
• Paxton fuel regulator
• Walbro gss340
• 30# ffrp injectors

Ignition:
• frpp 9mm wires
• factory coil
• factory dissy

Driveline:
• t5 sn v6 spec
• Spec stage 2+
• Spec billet flywheel
• frpp quadrant
• Steeda clutch cable
• UPR firewall adjuster
• poly mounts
• 4:30 31 spline
• steel cobra drive shaft
• 13/11.65 cobra brakes
• frpp bias adjustor
• Russles braided brake lines
• 93 cobra Booster
• 93 cobra master
• Arp wheel studs


Suspension:
~front
• Upr tubular k member
• Upr control arms
• Upr c/c plates
• Upr coil over kit
• strange 10 way struts
• MM strut brace
• MM bumper steer kit
• stock sway bar
~rear
• 03-04 Cobra IRS
• FTBR delrin bushings
• FTBR toe links
• aftermarket diff brace
• torque box reimbursements
• MM upper spherical Bilstein shock mounts


Problems:
• 3g alternator needs the guts swapped
• no mufflers - tbd
• cooling fans
• paint needs done
• alignment



Goals:
~current
• finish interior
• dial tune
• paint job
• install glass
• finish designing center console delete
• fix fuel level sensor
• build irs 3 inch tail pipes w/ mufflers
• dye interior quarter trim panels
~long term
• Coyote
• t56
• MM front suspension
• Bilstein coil overs
• 4 piston calipers

Learning this forum stuff so I'll trickle more stuff in as i go
Last photo is where it all began
 

