4.10s in 1/4 mile with AOD

May 8, 2005
hey guys i have a basically stock 1993 mustang and trying to find out how much faster I could get in the 1/4 mile with 4.10s and what kind of increases could i get with a b&m shift kit.
 

My car is a 1993 mustang gt and im pretty sure the gears are 3.05 stock and the weight prolly around 3300-3400 but thats a guess. Also is there anybody that knows how much faster my car would be in the quarter mile with a shift kit and 4.10 gears. Right know my mods are MAC Produmps,o/r hpipe,shorties,udp and an AC delete kit.
 
i'll try and answer your question rather than be an ass.

Seening how in your first post you said your car is stock, lets go from there.
FYI, 3.08's were an option on the 5spd cars, which came with 2.73's as standard equipment.
Auto's came standard with 2.73's or optioned with 3.27's.
I'd be willing to bet you have the 2.73's.

A shift kit is in itself not going to be a big improvement in the 1/4, but, certinally will help. It will also let the tranny live longer by reducing heat/slip between shifts.

The 4.10's will be a great improvement over any of the factory ratios.
Every car is different, but, you should see 0.3-.05 in the 1/4 with just the gears.

If you really want that auto to haul the mail, look into a quality stall convertor. They can be worth the same 0.3-0.5 in the quater over the stock convertor.
I believe you'd want a lock up unit to keep OD under control on the highway.

The gears combined with a good stall, and the shift kit will likely romove the better part of a second from your ET. maybe a little greater than a second.

Being that your convertible is on the heavier end of the scale, you'll likely see gains to the lower side of my generalizations, but, buying a good quality convertor/shift kit could keep you to the high side.

Good luck.
 
If you are lucky you will hit high 15's. I am telling you this because when my car used to be stock, that's what i was doing. Then I put 3.73 gears, E-303 cam, B&M shift kit, 2500 stall, and i was still in the low 15's. then i put Trick Flow Twisted Wedge heads, Trick Flow Street intake, 24lbs injector, and 75mm Pro-m MAF and i was doing high 14's. I finally change my AOD to a T-5, and my first two passes on the 1/4 mile was low 13's, at the end of that night with some adjustments I hit a 12.5. My advise to you is that go and look for a 5 speed tranny and that alone with the 4.10 gears would take you into the mid 14's if you are a good driver.
 
rflow50 said:
If you are lucky you will hit high 15's. I am telling you this because when my car used to be stock, that's what i was doing. Then I put 3.73 gears, E-303 cam, B&M shift kit, 2500 stall, and i was still in the low 15's. then i put Trick Flow Twisted Wedge heads, Trick Flow Street intake, 24lbs injector, and 75mm Pro-m MAF and i was doing high 14's. I finally change my AOD to a T-5, and my first two passes on the 1/4 mile was low 13's, at the end of that night with some adjustments I hit a 12.5. My advise to you is that go and look for a 5 speed tranny and that alone with the 4.10 gears would take you into the mid 14's if you are a good driver.
I know this is aold thread but I've been looking to compare times since I ran friday night. I ran a 13.72 in the 1/4 in a 87 gt vert speed density with explorer intake 70mm tb and gt40ps through a aod with pa street/strip vb and transgo hi rev governer and 4.10 gears with a 1.83 60'. Full interior car. I was very pleased with the run.
 
87slow.0 said:
I know this is aold thread but I've been looking to compare times since I ran friday night. I ran a 13.72 in the 1/4 in a 87 gt vert speed density with explorer intake 70mm tb and gt40ps through a aod with pa street/strip vb and transgo hi rev governer and 4.10 gears with a 1.83 60'. Full interior car. I was very pleased with the run.
Nice man!!! Tweak tweak tweak, and you’re in the 12’s!!!
(Why I got notified of this thread from 2005, I have no idea…… but keep us posted of your progress) :cheers:
 
