4.10s in 1/4 mile with AOD

5.0stang_gt
New Member
-
- May 8, 2005
-
- 62
-
- 0
-
- 0
hey guys i have a basically stock 1993 mustang and trying to find out how much faster I could get in the 1/4 mile with 4.10s and what kind of increases could i get with a b&m shift kit.
cleanLX said:i'll try and answer your question rather than be an ass....
I know this is aold thread but I've been looking to compare times since I ran friday night. I ran a 13.72 in the 1/4 in a 87 gt vert speed density with explorer intake 70mm tb and gt40ps through a aod with pa street/strip vb and transgo hi rev governer and 4.10 gears with a 1.83 60'. Full interior car. I was very pleased with the run.If you are lucky you will hit high 15's. I am telling you this because when my car used to be stock, that's what i was doing. Then I put 3.73 gears, E-303 cam, B&M shift kit, 2500 stall, and i was still in the low 15's. then i put Trick Flow Twisted Wedge heads, Trick Flow Street intake, 24lbs injector, and 75mm Pro-m MAF and i was doing high 14's. I finally change my AOD to a T-5, and my first two passes on the 1/4 mile was low 13's, at the end of that night with some adjustments I hit a 12.5. My advise to you is that go and look for a 5 speed tranny and that alone with the 4.10 gears would take you into the mid 14's if you are a good driver.
Nice man!!! Tweak tweak tweak, and you’re in the 12’s!!!I know this is aold thread but I've been looking to compare times since I ran friday night. I ran a 13.72 in the 1/4 in a 87 gt vert speed density with explorer intake 70mm tb and gt40ps through a aod with pa street/strip vb and transgo hi rev governer and 4.10 gears with a 1.83 60'. Full interior car. I was very pleased with the run.