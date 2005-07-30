4.10s in 1/4 mile with AOD

i'll try and answer your question rather than be an ass.



Seening how in your first post you said your car is stock, lets go from there.

FYI, 3.08's were an option on the 5spd cars, which came with 2.73's as standard equipment.

Auto's came standard with 2.73's or optioned with 3.27's.

I'd be willing to bet you have the 2.73's.



A shift kit is in itself not going to be a big improvement in the 1/4, but, certinally will help. It will also let the tranny live longer by reducing heat/slip between shifts.



The 4.10's will be a great improvement over any of the factory ratios.

Every car is different, but, you should see 0.3-.05 in the 1/4 with just the gears.



If you really want that auto to haul the mail, look into a quality stall convertor. They can be worth the same 0.3-0.5 in the quater over the stock convertor.

I believe you'd want a lock up unit to keep OD under control on the highway.



The gears combined with a good stall, and the shift kit will likely romove the better part of a second from your ET. maybe a little greater than a second.



Being that your convertible is on the heavier end of the scale, you'll likely see gains to the lower side of my generalizations, but, buying a good quality convertor/shift kit could keep you to the high side.



Good luck.