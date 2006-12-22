Guess My H P !!! - The Dyno & 1/4 Mile Time Thread

UPDATE - FastDriver (26AUG13):

After some recent interest in the forums, this thread is again active. Please feel free to add your own dyno, timeslip, and mods. The more details you can provide, the better. Posts without documentation will eventually be deleted. This thread exists to give people a reference on how parts and various combinations perform on the dyno and the track. At a minimum, please post the following: Heads/Cam/Intake, Displacement, Power Adder (if appropriate), and the power/torque or ET/mph in text as well as supporting documentation. Posts without this information will be removed.

ORIGINAL MESSAGE:

Well....

I've put this out there a couple of times but so far, no-one has sent me anything to get is started. I found this in a tech thread and thought it would be a great opportunity to get our dyno thread started. So here it is folks. Send me your submissions and I'll do my best to keep them cataloged by HP rating.

onefstsnake
So far Ive put down 220rwhp and 284rwtq. That was with the following parts.

-Stock 302
-MAC O/R H Pipe
-Flowmaster 2 Chamber CatBack
-FRP Aluminum Driveshaft
-MSD Cap/Rotor
-Timing at 12*
-super dirty panel filter (not K&N)

onefstsnake.jpg
 
Speeds8erM-1

88 GT, 5 Speed

Stock Longblock
Explorer Intake
93 Cobra Cam
1.7 Roller Rockers
Hooker Shorty Headers
BBK Offroad H Pipe
Flowmaster Catback
SN95 Electric Fan
Bypassed Smog
Pro M 75mm MAF
A9L Computer
FMS Aluminum DS
K&N Cone Filter
Stock Pulleys
Stock TB

240 rwhp/289 rwtq

Speeds8erM-1.jpg


That was on a Dynojet 248C, SAE Corrected
 
Dean85GT


306
Wiseco forged pistons
TFS stage 1 cam
Holley 650cfm DB carb
Weiand stealth manifold
No smog
Stock E5s with thermactors removed
Stock headers
UPR offroad X
stock 2.25" crimp bent tailpipes.
Flowmaster 40s.

It is running great, and tuned correctly on the dyno. The car was dynoed at the shop that build the motor. This dyno is a MUSTANG DYNO which is why the numbers read alot lower. The guys told me that this specific dyno has about a 30% drivetrain loss and that the motor makes approx 270hp and 330tq at the flywheel.

Car runs 13.4 at 101mph

heres the image code
Dean85GT.jpg



Mustang Dyno:
188 rwhp
228 rwtq
 
eric88gt

1988 gt 5 speed
306, cheap rebuild with forged trw's.
afr 165's
cobra intake w/home ported lower
70mm professional products tb
fms b303 advanced 2 degrees
steeda 1.72 adjustable pedestal roller rockers
flowtech 1 5/8 long tubs and flowtech x pipe
spintech pro-streets dumped
kirban afpr set at 43, timing at 14
stock injectors, fuel pump and still speed density <-=] Booyah! That's what I'm talkin about!~Daggs
294rwhp and 327 rwtq

runs 12.50's at about 110 with 3.55's
k2...jpg


eric88gt.jpg
 
DMAN302

306
Eddy RPM's (1.9/1.6) ported exhaust side
Comp XE270HR-12
Scorpion 1.6rr's
Box stock Typhoon
Pro-M bullet
24 pounders
All the bolt-ons including taurus fan
Mac LT's, Hpipe, Flows
Dyno from Aug this yr.......317/344


DMAN302.jpg
 
Dark_5.0


made one dyno pull straight off the trailor just to get an idea of how much HP I was making (301rwhp/330 lbs-ft).

1990 Mustang coupe 3000 lbs with driver

Canfield Aluminum heads
Ported Cobra intake/ 65mm TB
E303 cam
BBK equal length headers
BBK 2 1/2 H pipe/ dumps
Underdrive pulleys
etc.

Dark_5.0.gif
 
25thmustang


Stock Shortblock
Stock HO Cam
GT40 Valves and a valve job
1.7 Roller Rockers
Cobra Intake
65mm TB
Pro M 75mm MAF
Mac LT Headers
VRS O/R X pipe
Spintech Catback
AFPR, Pulleys
FMS Aluminum DS
Stock suspension

272 rwhp/ 316 rwtq

510784_213_full.jpg
 
Just a reminder to those guys that wanted to submit time-slips for this thread:

I'll need a complete list of your mods (including suspension) as well as a scanned image of your timeslip PM'd to me for submission.

When I get the first one, I'll change the title of this thread to include 1/4 mile times.

The_Mustang


1995 GT -
Vortech V-1 S trim
AFM Power Pipe
Vortech Race Bypass
Walbro 255 Fuel Pump
Aeromotive AFPR
MSD Ignition
Edelbrock Perf. Intake
King Cobra Clutch
Flowmasters, O/R H pipe, Heddman Shorties
Adj. clutch cable kit/quad/FWA,
Fox T-Body swap.
Dyno'd 423 HP/424 TQ

The_Mustang.jpg
 
93tealstang


Motor:
Tom Moss ported stock lower intake
Fox Lake ported stock upper intake
65mm Ford Throttle Body
K/N Air Filter

Exhaust:
BBK Shorty Headers
Custom X-pipe with SN-95 Converts
Flowmaster 40's w/ 2.5 inch tails

Made 212rwhp and 275rwtq with just those mods and all else stock.

D
Dyno[2].jpg
ynograph:
 
ebk06


87 LX 5.0
Longtube headers (not sure of brand)
Moroso CAI
Mac Off-road H-pipe
Mac Pro-Dumps
MSD Blaster Coil
FRPP 9mm wires
FRPP Cap and rotor
18* timing
Smog pump delete

cf74afa1[1].jpg
 
BigHairyMonkey
Stock 302 Block w/ stock internals 156,000 miles
- Stock E7 Heads
- Stock Cam
- Stock Upper/Lower Intake
- MAC CAI
- Pro-M 75mm MAF
- BBK Shorties
- BBK O/R H-Pipe
- Pypes Violator SS Catback w/ 40 Series Flows welded in
- SHO Taurus E-fan
- Kirban AFPR
mydynographjo9[1].jpg
 
Cenok is Family


rebuilt 308ci
Ross forged pistons
cobra intake
Thumper ported e7's with 1.94/1.6's
AFM n-412 cam
65mm tb
75mm pro-m maf
1.6 rr's
u/d pullies
24# injectors
hedman longtubes
2.5" o/r H pipe
spintech prostreet mufflers
MSD 6al
adj fuel press reg
255lph fp
4.10's
alum d/s
K&N panel filter

256.09rwhp 285.15rwtq with a 10.3:1 a/f


DSCF0946[1].jpg
 
1991notchbackLX


Jay Allen custom cam, Twisted Wedge Heads (milled to 58cc, Ferrea 6000 series valves, full competition bowl blend), TFS Track Heat Intake Manifold, Comp Cams 1.6 RRs and timing chain, 76mm C&L MAF, 70mm BBK TB, 24lb injectors, 255lph Walbro, Kirban AFPR, 3:73s, BBK CAI, BBK UD pullies, 3G alt, MM full-length SFCs, BBK Thermo-Tec wrapped LTs, Prochamber, Spintech Prostreets, MGW, '04 Cobra Seats

306HP and 311TQ on a mustang dyno


DYNO[1].jpg
 
I thought this would be a good way for people to see real numbers with real mods.
ie: those heads/intake/gears with this cam or whatever variable.

280rwhp - 320rwtrq

Mods:
Cid: 302, 5-spd, 3:55 gears
Cobra intake: upper/lower fully ported
Gt40p heads: fully ported/milled .030
E-cam
Trans: T5 with king cobra clutch
Injectors: 19lbs
FRPP 1.6 rollers
FRPP 65mm throttle body
Pro-M 73mm
255lph fuel pump
Chip tune
Ignition: stock distributor with msd coil
Base timing @ 12* (was at 10* for dyno pull)
Electric fan
Crank/Water under drive pulleys
P headers and off road H-pipe - no cats
with A/C - P/S
Driver Characteristics : Excellent DD

IMG_3788 - Copy.JPG
 
Dyno.JPG
Old combo:
Stock bottom end
Ported Cobra
Iron GT40's
TFS1 with 1.77rr
Shorty 1 5/8 headers
Clutch fan, stock air box with stock inlet

268/304 at rear wheels.

No #'s for new combo yet.

Joe
 
