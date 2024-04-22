4.6 2v ready to go in.

Hello. I have a 01 Gt. Complete rebuild. 4.6 TFS 44cc heads block is 20 over. DSS Pistons and rings 10.2-10.5:1. Eagle or Molnar Rods, stroker. Eagle 3.75" stroke crank.. Todd Warren Cams, Custom grinds 233/233 550 I think.

I have everything but upper and lower intake. What would be my best bet on intakes? I can buy a used Tfs Street burner upper and lower. This is a street car only. Just wanting to get max power out if it. I can also get a Victor jr EFI but heard it will kill my bottom end tq. What way should I go? Thanks for any info
 

