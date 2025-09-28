Codosuarus
New Member
-
- Jun 6, 2021
-
- 5
-
- 0
-
- 1
I have a '91 GT that I upgraded quite a bit in about 2004 (before I had kids).
This included BBK shorty headers and an aftermarket exhaust system.
At the time, I did everything to make sure that I was california smog legal.
I have smogged the car every two years in california ever since.
I probably have put less than 10,000 miles on the car since.
I brought the car in for a smog the other day and the smog tech told me that 4 cats were required.
Now I remember this being mentioned back when I replaced the exhaust system and I dont remember any aftermarket exhaust systems having 4 cats.
But it has been so long that I cant remember what the solution was.
Can anybody remind me how these things were smogged with only two cats?
