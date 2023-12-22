4 valve swap

Hi folks, new member here(Sam). I swapped a Lincoln aviator 4 valve into my 99 gt, used the 2 valve harness(modified cop's etc) the car runs, however dies after 30 seconds without fail. It also has a high idle, anywhere from 1500-2000 rpm. No vacuum leaks to be detected, great fuel pressure. The only code I have is EGR which I have deleted. I've had luck with unplugging the TPS and the car seemed to run normal and did not die, however that seems to be a one off situation. New IAC as well. I'm using the aviator injectors. I know this swap will require a tune but I would like to have it running at least semi normal prior to that happening Anyone else run into this issue before? Thanks in advance, happy to have joined the forum!
 

