What in gods green earth happend to my N/A 2.3?

Hey folks, some of you know me from the 2.3 more power needed form i made were i ended up turbo 2.3 swapping my mustang. Hasent happend yet. im close, but got more work to do.Meanwhile, my N/A 2.3 thats in my 87 mustang took ayesterdayI had an overheating issue caused by a hole in my radiator. the whole was about 4" from the top so i figured i can keep it full and drive short distances untill my new rad came in. as soon as i put in my new radiator, the car started missfiring on startup, but would go away after i run through the gears once or twice, nothing hard.Yesterday I was on my way home from the bank with my mom and i took off from a stop light, and i lost all power and the car felt like it was running on one cylinder. i limped it home and started diegnosing the issue. first thing i did was check for spark, (girlfreind checked with her finger, got a 3 good zaps haha) had spark in all four plugs, and decided to check the distributor points and rotor, points looked yucky but i got them replaced.Crank and cam timing was still perfect, i didnt jump timing and i static timed the distributor, put cam and crank at TDC and turned the distributor till cylinder 1 sparked, then locked it down a hair past that. Once i did that the engine started again, but still sounded like it was running on one cylinder.today i followed this up with a compression test, all four cylinders had less than 10 psi, so little the guage couldnt read it. i put my finger over the tester hose without the guage to varrify there was somthing actualy moving, and there was little to no air moving. but pistons were definetly moving. you reading this can probly blow harder than the air coming out of the tester hole. so somthing is definetly wrong.i pulled the valve cover to see if there was anything missing, rocker fallen or valve missing, nothing, looks beautiful.i feel like i have a blown head gasket. why? im not getting any smoke. well. my coolant smelt like oil when i had that radiator leak, and i have an oil leak between the head and the block. i feel the blown portion is in between cylinders 1 and 2 and 3 and 4, there leaking into eachother, not out into the engine bay. plausable?if not a head gasket, it can only be two other things. i have bent/broken one or two valves in each cylinder, or i blew my piston rings in all four cylinders.that do you guys think?im willing to throw a fel pro head gasket set at this engine, and if that dosent fix it, im going to pull it and pre maturely drop in my turbo 2.3, and swap over evreything that needs to be swapped. if the head gasket dosent work, its $500 in machining and rings and valves to get the engine running, and $500 to get the turbo 2.3 running thats goin in anyway.what do you guys think? how can i fix this? or is this that 1 in 100 fault that nobodys seen before?