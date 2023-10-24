Fox 5.0 swap

Question I picked up a 1986 5.0 the motor is tired. I have a new 1969 302 with ported 79 351w heads. Can I use the fuel injection set up on that motor. I want to keep the cruise control. Also will all the brackets and pulleys the oil pan fit the 69 motor. Any information would be appreciated. Thanks
 

I might be mistaken about the cut-off dates (somebody will flame me accordingly if I am) but 1985 started the roller block. That block is superior for making power in every way.

If the [79 351W heads] are decent, swap them over to the rebuilt roller block.

If it's a stock 86 block, you will likely still find cross-hatch on the cylinder walls when you tear it down. The head seals, bearing, and rings are what will be tired.

Depending on the what size the valves are on your ported heads, you may need to fly-cut the pistons if you re-use the 86 flat-tops. This can be worth doing since the OEM pistons are forged. The E6 heads on the 86 are not worth reusing IMO. The stock crank in that engine will take more abuse than the entire block.
 
Roller blocks in general are thin wall cast technology and there was core shift in the casting process so some were good and some not so good.

To run the motor you have you will need to swap timing chain covered and ditch the fuel pump eccentric if it has one. You many have to swap distributor gears as roller cams take steel gears and a flat tappet may or may not (cannot remember). Oil pan and pickup tube will most likely need to be swapped to clear the k-member. If the 69 block does not have a dipstick provision in the block then you will need to get a reverse rotation water pump timing chain cover that has a dip stick provision.

Balance on the 69 will be 28 oz and the 86 will be 50 oz. You will need a 28 oz balancer that works with the 86 serpentine belt setup and a 28 oz flywheel/flex plate that will work with the 86 transmission.

Now you can swap over the accessories to the 69 and put the injection on it.

Like Noobz said just having the 86 short block fresherd up and have the heads cleaned up is probably easier.
 
AeroCoupe said:
Balance on the 69 will be 28 oz and the 86 will be 50 oz. You will need a 28 oz balancer that works with the 86 serpentine belt setup and a 28 oz flywheel/flex plate that will work with the 86 transmission.
Is this correct? Something in this appears backward. :scratch:

Oh wait... Is this assuming the flat-tappet block is used?
 
Yes. To use the 1969 motor he will need a 28 oz harmonic balancer and 28 oz flywheel or flex plate (depending on transmission). The balancer will need to be specific to the 86-93 accessory setup so that the crank pulley aligns correctly. I say all of this if in fact the 1969 motor is a 28 oz imbalance and someone did not make it a 50 oz which would be borderline dumb.

My 331 is a 28 oz imbalance (roller block with a 28oz stroker kit) so I know this from experience.
 
