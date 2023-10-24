Roller blocks in general are thin wall cast technology and there was core shift in the casting process so some were good and some not so good.



To run the motor you have you will need to swap timing chain covered and ditch the fuel pump eccentric if it has one. You many have to swap distributor gears as roller cams take steel gears and a flat tappet may or may not (cannot remember). Oil pan and pickup tube will most likely need to be swapped to clear the k-member. If the 69 block does not have a dipstick provision in the block then you will need to get a reverse rotation water pump timing chain cover that has a dip stick provision.



Balance on the 69 will be 28 oz and the 86 will be 50 oz. You will need a 28 oz balancer that works with the 86 serpentine belt setup and a 28 oz flywheel/flex plate that will work with the 86 transmission.



Now you can swap over the accessories to the 69 and put the injection on it.



Like Noobz said just having the 86 short block fresherd up and have the heads cleaned up is probably easier.