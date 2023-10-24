I might be mistaken about the cut-off dates (somebody will flame me accordingly if I am) but 1985 started the roller block. That block is superior for making power in every way.
If the [79 351W heads] are decent, swap them over to the rebuilt roller block.
If it's a stock 86 block, you will likely still find cross-hatch on the cylinder walls when you tear it down. The head seals, bearing, and rings are what will be tired.
Depending on the what size the valves are on your ported heads, you may need to fly-cut the pistons if you re-use the 86 flat-tops. This can be worth doing since the OEM pistons are forged. The E6 heads on the 86 are not worth reusing IMO. The stock crank in that engine will take more abuse than the entire block.