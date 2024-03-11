460 swap into a Foxbody

Jan 16, 2023
Tennessee
I have a Foxbody with a 351 in it. I want to swap in a 460 and a C6. I have some questions for those of you who have done this before...

What motor mounts did you use?

Transmission cross memeber?

Oil pan?

What headers or exhaust did you use?

Did you use a swap kit? What brand?

Any info appreciated as I would like to get this put together.
 

