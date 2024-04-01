Turning over fresh 347 stroker torque question

Hello, so I had my 302 bored over sometime last year to a 347. I started reading around that you don’t want it to bind up (not rlly sure what that means) and that when you turn it over it should be turning over at about 20-30ft lbs. not sure if that’s with the heads and everything installed. I have the intake manifold and heads all bolted down. Cam is installed as well as oil pump. No distributor in it yet. It was very rough to turn at first since it sat for a while. I did grease it down with a rag dampened with wd40. So I doubt there is much rust if at all. I sprayed some fresh wd40 through the spark plug holes just enough to make it smoother since it hasn’t been ran or broken in yet. I got my torque wrench and set it at 20 and it clicks. Working my way up at around 50-52ft lbs it’s turning nicely. I wouldn’t say it’s as easy as gliding your finger over the torque wrench and it spins but it is easy. It’s 50-52lbs easy lol. My question is, is that a alright tolerance?

sorry for the long paragraph, just want all the information given. Almost forgot, no sparks plugs are installed and there is no harmonic balancer on it yet. I have it but I just haven’t put it on. Just heads, Intake manifold, oil pump, and oil pan. My machine shop guy said that it’ll be tight until I break it in but after seeing all these 20ft lbs to turn it over on a fresh rebuild is somewhat concerning!

It is also a roller motor and N/A.

thanks in advance guys!