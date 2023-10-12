Computer support for top end mods?

Duramax6
New Member
-
- Oct 11, 2023
-
- 5
-
- 0
-
- 1
I recently picked up a 1988 GT that’s pretty much stock for the exception of BBK headers and air intake. I was looking to add a little more fun to the car with a set of heads, intake and cam. This is my first 5.0 and not a mechanic to say the least. I was talking to a mechanic that I did some work for that I have used in the past and he expressed concern on the car having issues with a cam swap. I believe the car is a cali car due to it having a mass air sensor. The car also has a burned chip for computer that has a 3 tune setting from BAMA performance. I guess one of my questions is will the computer system support a heads and cam swap with keeping the fuel injection? If so, what route and specific setup has others done? Any insight on my options and info would be appreciated.