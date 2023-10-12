Computer support for top end mods?

I recently picked up a 1988 GT that’s pretty much stock for the exception of BBK headers and air intake. I was looking to add a little more fun to the car with a set of heads, intake and cam. This is my first 5.0 and not a mechanic to say the least. I was talking to a mechanic that I did some work for that I have used in the past and he expressed concern on the car having issues with a cam swap. I believe the car is a cali car due to it having a mass air sensor. The car also has a burned chip for computer that has a 3 tune setting from BAMA performance. I guess one of my questions is will the computer system support a heads and cam swap with keeping the fuel injection? If so, what route and specific setup has others done? Any insight on my options and info would be appreciated.
 

It completely depends on what you're trying to do as to whether or not an aftermarket ECU is necessary.

As for engine combos well... Welcome to :SN: Throw a rock in any direction and you'll find engine combos.

I run a combo with everything you've mentioned and lots of things you haven't through a chip-tuned A9L on a Mass Air converted 86 GT.

How much power you put down pretty much determines the amount of fuel you need to deliver. Lots of fuel means large injectors. There are things that can be done to mitigate the use of larger injectors with the stock EEC but there gets to be a point where "tricking" the EEC only gets you so far with drivability.

So... How much fuel to you plan to deliver? :D
 
#3
I’m not looking to do anything crazy. I was looking at the AFR 165’s and maybe a eldebrock upper and lower intake. I haven’t got a clue on a cam and would definitely be up to suggestion from what others have experience with. I’m not sure on fuel either. I’m almost totally in the dark here. The car still has the 4 lug and t5 with hurst so just looking to wake her up just a bit.
 
cars in good shape. Odometer shows 60k. Not sure if that’s actual or not. Guy before me had it about 5 yrs and was going to make a rd course car out of it and lost interest. He put the new interior in it. Still has stock gears but a set of 373 came with it. I’m just looking to make it a little street car. Nothing crazy. Not planning on doing anything with the bottom end at the moment
 
