65 Coupe I6 Auto to 302 EFI 5 Speed Swap

Hi AllI decided to swap out my I6 with a V8. I wanted to post the thread so as I go I will update. The I6 was fine as a cruiser, I've driven it for a few years in it's current form but I decided I want some more fun. Im handy but have never done anything at this scale so you are going to tell really fast I am well in over my head. My garage is tight, I'm low on time and I live where it's cold for a good part of the year so this is going to be a challenge. And while budget always matters I'm going to try to put my money in the things that I believe will return the most value.I started with the design, I didn't want to just throw parts at it so I wanted to be thoughtful of what I wanted. Im modeling it after the Ken Miles Trans-am coupe that he unfortunately never got to drive. Since it's a well documented car I could find the specs and use it as a template. I also wanted a few modern touches. I thought about a resto-mod but to me that becomes a slippery slope. Too many options and changes and "well why not spend X more and get Y". Using this as a template gave me focus. Plus it's freaking cool as hell, which helps. It's a lot of work so I wanted a clear vision to reach for.This is mine and the Trans Am Spec Miles CarI am not trying to do a clone - more a model to focus on.In order to get the motor and Trans in, I need to:Rebuild the front suspension with V8 spindles, Giving it the 1 inch shelby drop and period Koni's.- lot of parts involved here - I will post the list below.- For anyone following this be thoughtful of suspension, rearend, brakes and axle all matter. So ensure you are all compatible with each other. You can't just say it fits on a 65Rebuild the rear suspension (keeping the leaf as I am aiming for period correct)Change the rear end - going to a ford 9 with small bearing, detroit locker and 3.70 gear ratioSource a Motor making at least 306 hp (Shelby spec)Source manual transmission and linkages (I haven't decided on the Trans yet, I want 4 speed but everyone is telling me I am nuts)driveshft, bell-housing clutch etc.Disc Brakes - Drums suck and if Im upping the HP this is where I want to invest in non-period.Wheels (4 lug won't work)ExhaustThere is a lot more but that's the plan - I have a spreadsheet with costs, vendors and part numbers if anyone is interested.