Brake Question - Bleed MC?

Jul 21, 2023
1995 GT - In process of upgrading the front brakes to Cobra style, replacing the rear calipers/rotors/pads, and installing braided steel hoses on all 4 calipers plus the one over the rear differential.

After removing the front calipers and replacing the front hoses, I happened to glance at the master cylinder and noticed the reservoir was totally empty. I have NOT touched the brake pedal, so it just gravity drained when the hoses were removed.

The question: Do I need to remove the master cylinder and bench bleed it?

Thanks for any advice you have!
 

