Brake Question - Bleed MC?

1995 GT - In process of upgrading the front brakes to Cobra style, replacing the rear calipers/rotors/pads, and installing braided steel hoses on all 4 calipers plus the one over the rear differential.
After removing the front calipers and replacing the front hoses, I happened to glance at the master cylinder and noticed the reservoir was totally empty. I have NOT touched the brake pedal, so it just gravity drained when the hoses were removed.
The question: Do I need to remove the master cylinder and bench bleed it?
Thanks for any advice you have!
