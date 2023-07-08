Granada Front Disc, 9” Drum Rear, 86 Bronco II MC, and Manual Brakes - Pedal Slack

Buddy has the car and it’s a 69 Sportsroof. There is about 2” of slack in the brake pedal and then it’s solid. We bench bled the new MC this last weekend and bled the brakes with my Motive power bleeder.I know drum brake adjustment will slack the pedal and they are properly adjusted. My doubt is with the Granada disc brake setup. I’m used to floating calipers on pins and the Granadas are a bit different. Is it possible for them to be stuck and the piston having to travel a ways to engage?We removed the rod from the old drum/drum MC by cutting it apart but the inside was nasty.I’m starting to think this crap is also in the front calipers. Maybe even front soft line issue?Anyhow any suggestions other than bleeding the MC and lines as we have beat that up.He had manual brakes on his 86 GT and the brakes on it were fantastic. Stock 87-93 front brakes and 9” rear drum brakes with a 93 Cobra MC. Had a 408 with nitrous and slowed the car to make the first turn out with ease. So he has driven a manual brake car before.The car stops fairly good as is and the nose now goes down like you would expect with the new MC. It’s just the slack in the pedal he does not like and it’s not confidence inspiring at all.