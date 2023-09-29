77 Mustang II Hatchback Headliner

N

Howdy,
I'm replacing my headliner But I can't figure out how to get the bows out of the car. The bows on the 60's models have straight ends on the so all you have to do is push towards the center and they pop right out. The ends of the bows in the II have a 90 degree bend after they pass through the holes in the roof. I can't figure out how to get one side out without bending the heck out the bow. Anyone done this before?
 

