rednotch
I'd like to remain having one chocolate starfish
Founding Member
-
- Aug 14, 2000
-
- 1,192
-
- 499
-
- 143
Who still make decent spiders gears with all the China knock off and India made stuff out there now? Ford racing Trac lock in the white beater just started groaning on turns, pulled the cover and looks like the spiders have a ton of slop in them, backlash and clutch packs still looking decent but. Its a ford racing unit, looks like ford got happy with the list price of the M-4204-F318C diff. https://performanceparts.ford.com/part/M-4204-F318C. Google just brings up tons of knock off China units. I have a few bearing and install kits but no diffs.
I know you can still get the 31 slpine truck units under AL3Z-4026-A, not sure if there normal clutch packs or ford consolidated it to the carbon lined stuff after all the revisions, but you can that part number for around $220. not sure if ford sell just the spiders any more though, Yukon was India production last I checked and seen way to many fail to use theirs, us standard same deal. Not seeing much else googling.
I know you can still get the 31 slpine truck units under AL3Z-4026-A, not sure if there normal clutch packs or ford consolidated it to the carbon lined stuff after all the revisions, but you can that part number for around $220. not sure if ford sell just the spiders any more though, Yukon was India production last I checked and seen way to many fail to use theirs, us standard same deal. Not seeing much else googling.