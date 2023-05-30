83 Dash lites no workee....

Have this on four eye as more age appropriate but no responses......



Reinstalled the dash with new halogen bulbs..... 83 GLX

Bringing the car back to life and was able to hook up the battery to see what lights worked for the first time in about 25 years......

Headlights, HIgh beams, turn signals, brake lights, Back up lights, Heater control lights, Ash tray light, courtesy lights (when door is opened) all worked.....

Heater control and ashtray light went bright to dim using the Headlight switch...



My schematic shows the same fuse and wire that gives power to the heater, ashtray lights is the same as the dash lights so the fuse must be OK........



This dash style was used up through 86?? With the two long narrow electrical connectors that plugged into the printed circuit board... Reused the old printed circuit as it looked to be in excellent condition.....

The seat belt warning light came on when I turned the key to run.... Its the top light of 4 warning lights on the left side of the dash.....



I did smear some silicone grease on where the connectors plugged in and have wondered if this is affecting a good connection??



My plan is to remove the gauge panel, clean up the silicone grease, and check for power to the dash??

Any other ideas here? thanks