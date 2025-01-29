85 GT intermittent miss at highway speed

You're not pulling the plugs to see if [they] are the issue although that possibility does exist. You are pulling the plugs to [read them] so you can see if any cylinders are running fat or lean.



If you are not certain how to read plugs, take a pic of each one and keep track of where they came from. Post the images here. Make sure they're sharp and not blurry. It's best to take photos of them laying flat on a table with a profile of the strap. Be sure to show any parts with dings, etc...



Also: When it's dark outside. Start it up and let it idle until it's completely heat soaked. Look for lightning leaks around the hoses, boots, and coil.