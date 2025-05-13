Sorry, I’ve been posting in the “Picture of how your foxbody currently sits”. Probably makes more sense to be in a progress thread (thanks @Rdub6 ). So, I recreated ‘em all here and will update here now…
- March 8, 2025
Noob here. This is my ‘85 getting ready for her 40th birthday (6/8/85 purchase date). I’m the original owner, it’s been in storage since 1987. 24K miles on the car as I used it as a daily driver for two years.
She’s in the capable hands of Fox Mustang Restoration in Charlotte getting the major mechanical stuff out of the way. The interior (other than the headliner) is in great shape and still smells new : )
- March 8, 2025
