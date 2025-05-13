Progress Thread 85GT4V’s “New” 1985 Mustang GT

Sorry, I’ve been posting in the “Picture of how your foxbody currently sits”. Probably makes more sense to be in a progress thread (thanks @Rdub6 ). So, I recreated ‘em all here and will update here now…

—————

- March 8, 2025

Noob here. This is my ‘85 getting ready for her 40th birthday (6/8/85 purchase date). I’m the original owner, it’s been in storage since 1987. 24K miles on the car as I used it as a daily driver for two years.

She’s in the capable hands of Fox Mustang Restoration in Charlotte getting the major mechanical stuff out of the way. The interior (other than the headliner) is in great shape and still smells new : )

IMG_2563.webp


IMG_2572.webp
 
- May 5, 2025

Finally got her back today. Enough work it should qualify as new : ) Uneventful 93 mile trip home. Honestly, ran, sounded, and felt new. I’ll put the center caps on after I check/retorque the lug nuts and get it aligned.

Now, to work on detailing the engine compartment and work on little details. Planning on taking her to a car show over Memorial Day weekend.

With the owner of Fox Mustang Restoration, Matt. He did a GREAT job getting it back in shape!

IMG_0217.webp
 
- May 12, 2025

Been up on stands since Thursday afternoon. We had great weather in NC (low 70s, low humidity) over the weekend so, it was a good time to be in the garage. Been raining the past two days but, temps are still nice.

Replaced the quads with OEM-level Gabriels and started detailing the underside. This was a daily driver for two years back in the 80’s. Very little surface rust, mainly on the unpainted parts (differential and crossmembers), and a coating of southern road grime.

Is cleaning up nice. Who needs dry ice blasting :p

IMG_0254.webp


IMG_0237.webp


IMG_0246.webp


IMG_0253.webp
 
Moved here for posterity:

Perhaps this is common knowledge but, I was surprised to find some interesting stamps when detailing my rear wheel wells. Passenger side code is ZBR-0 and driver side is EBL-0. Stamps are on the inner fender at the top of the arc.

“R” surely means right and “L” left. The “B” is consistent, as is “-0”. Anybody know the skinny on these stamps?

Edited to add: Passenger side - ZBR-0, Driver side - ZBL - 0. Appears to be the part number for the inner fenders.

IMG_0243.webp


IMG_0252.webp
 
I’m in the 9th day of cleaning/detailing the underside and engine bay, almost done. Four bottles of Fantastic, three toothbrushes, a fair amount of 303, and sore hips, shoulders and elbows: )

Here are a few progress pics, starting with one of my 85yo Dad backing it into the garage after flipping it to work on the front of the car.

Not spotless but, respectable and at least as clean as the day I bought it. Hope to finish up tomorrow!

IMG_0261.webp


IMG_0266.webp


IMG_0269.webp


IMG_0280.webp
 
Didn’t get as much done today as I wanted. Just finished up a little detail project. Maybe get done done tomorrow.

In 1994 I moved. I had the original battery in the garage that the Mustang was stored at the time. The battery was dead but, I knew I wanted to keep it for “someday”. I sold the house to a friend so I was in no hurry to go back to get the battery, “I’ll get it next time I’m over”. We’ll, as you can guess, I never retrieved the battery.

Here’s my best attempt to turn a modern Die Hard into an ‘85 Motorcraft.

IMG_0273.webp


IMG_0274.webp


IMG_0282.webp
 
I think I’m done done on the exterior (underside & under hood) detail. Every time I look at something I see some tiny thing I missed but, I’m willing to accept it : )

I am a little disappointed in the air cleaner lid. I think something organic (dead bug(s), etc.) got on it some time over the years and etched the surface as it decomposed. I’ll be on the lookout for an NOS replacement but don’t know if I can handle the sticker shock : )

Interior starts tomorrow but, it’s already extremely clean so, shouldn’t take much.

IMG_0272.webp


IMG_0301.webp
 
Interior is done, looks nice! Can’t get any good pics with the lighting conditions in the garage, I’ll get some good interior pics tomorrow. Local car show tomorrow, we’ll see if there is any reaction ‍♂️

So, todays picture dump is all the individual places I’ve found that “say” 1985:

IMG_0305.webp


05/85 Build



IMG_0308.webp


The “Green Splotch” on every ‘85 Alternator



IMG_0288.webp


Yeah!!



IMG_0300.webp


5 04 on the driver side fender, under the hood near the shock tower



IMG_0289.webp


Underside of the hood, near the hood release. This was on the car when I bought it. I tried everything to get it off back then but, couldn’t do it. Guessing it was a dealer marking when it came off the truck (I bought the car 6/8/85) at One Moore Ford in North Little Rock.



IMG_0124.webp


Where were you on January 29, 1985?



And, finally, on the K Member:

IMG_0298.webp



I’m sure there are more, I just haven’t found them yet : )
 
