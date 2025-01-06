87-93 Mustang T-top/Sunroof production numbers

Mustang5L5
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
- 42,465
- 18,034
- 224
Need some help with this thread. Harder than I imagined to find marti reports on my own for sunroof cars. Need folks with marti reports on sunroof cars to post their up so i can log the production info. You can block out your VIN or any other info you want. Just need to see year, LX or GT and the block that shows how many were made in that trim. Please attach a copy as proof.
Been playing around with gathering some info from Marti reports. This is all backed up with marti reports collected from various sources. Right now it's limited to 87-93 cars and specifically for T-tops/sunroof and hardtop distinction.
Please note, these are not official numbers taken from any Ford publication, but numbers taken from various Marti reports which I assume to be accurate. Marti reports will be posted in the comments as i find them as a source
Please note: LX hatch includes both 5.0 and 2.3L cars. NO LX coupe was made with T-tops or sunroof from 87-93 so those will be excluded.
Total 1987 Mustang production: 159,145
GT Hatch w/ T-roof: 7314 (4.5% of total Mustangs built for the year)
LX hatch w/T-roof: 2164 (1.3% of total Mustangs built for the year ) I seem to be missing this report, so will need to find one to confirm this number
GT hatch w/Sunroof: Unk
LX hatch w/Sunroof: Unk
Total 1988 Mustang production: 211,225
GT Hatch w/ T-roof: 3747 (1.7%of total Mustangs built for the year)
LX hatch w/T-roof: 863 (0.004% of total Mustangs built for the year)
GT hatch w/Sunroof: Unk
LX hatch w/Sunroof: 11,744 (5.5% of total Mustangs built for the year)
Total 1989 Mustang production: 209,769
GT hatch w/Sunroof: 13,199
LX hatch w/Sunroof:
Total 1990 Mustang production: 128,189
GT hatch w/Sunroof: 11,333
LX hatch w/Sunroof:
Total 1991 Mustang production: 98,737
GT hatch w/Sunroof:
LX hatch w/Sunroof:
Total 1992 Mustang production: 79,280
GT hatch w/Sunroof:
LX hatch w/Sunroof:
Total 1993 Mustang production: 114,228
GT hatch w/Sunroof:
LX hatch w/Sunroof:
Cobra w/Sunroof
