87-93 Mustang T-top/Sunroof production numbers

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
42,465
18,034
224
Massachusetts
#1
Need some help with this thread. Harder than I imagined to find marti reports on my own for sunroof cars. Need folks with marti reports on sunroof cars to post their up so i can log the production info. You can block out your VIN or any other info you want. Just need to see year, LX or GT and the block that shows how many were made in that trim. Please attach a copy as proof.

---------------------

Been playing around with gathering some info from Marti reports. This is all backed up with marti reports collected from various sources. Right now it's limited to 87-93 cars and specifically for T-tops/sunroof and hardtop distinction.

Please note, these are not official numbers taken from any Ford publication, but numbers taken from various Marti reports which I assume to be accurate. Marti reports will be posted in the comments as i find them as a source

Please note: LX hatch includes both 5.0 and 2.3L cars. NO LX coupe was made with T-tops or sunroof from 87-93 so those will be excluded.


Total 1987 Mustang production: 159,145

GT Hatch w/ T-roof: 7314 (4.5% of total Mustangs built for the year)
LX hatch w/T-roof: 2164 (1.3% of total Mustangs built for the year ) I seem to be missing this report, so will need to find one to confirm this number
GT hatch w/Sunroof: Unk
LX hatch w/Sunroof: Unk


Total 1988 Mustang production: 211,225

GT Hatch w/ T-roof: 3747 (1.7%of total Mustangs built for the year)
LX hatch w/T-roof: 863 (0.004% of total Mustangs built for the year)
GT hatch w/Sunroof: Unk
LX hatch w/Sunroof: 11,744 (5.5% of total Mustangs built for the year)


Total 1989 Mustang production: 209,769

GT hatch w/Sunroof: 13,199
LX hatch w/Sunroof:


Total 1990 Mustang production: 128,189

GT hatch w/Sunroof: 11,333
LX hatch w/Sunroof:

Total 1991 Mustang production: 98,737

GT hatch w/Sunroof:
LX hatch w/Sunroof:

Total 1992 Mustang production: 79,280

GT hatch w/Sunroof:
LX hatch w/Sunroof:

Total 1993 Mustang production: 114,228

GT hatch w/Sunroof:
LX hatch w/Sunroof:
Cobra w/Sunroof
 
Last edited:

#2
1988 LX sunroof
1988 GT t-top
1987 GT t-top
1988 LX t-top
 

