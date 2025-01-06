87-93 Mustang T-top/Sunroof production numbers

Need some help with this thread. Harder than I imagined to find marti reports on my own for sunroof cars. Need folks with marti reports on sunroof cars to post their up so i can log the production info. You can block out your VIN or any other info you want. Just need to see year, LX or GT and the block that shows how many were made in that trim. Please attach a copy as proof.



Been playing around with gathering some info from Marti reports. This is all backed up with marti reports collected from various sources. Right now it's limited to 87-93 cars and specifically for T-tops/sunroof and hardtop distinction.



Please note, these are not official numbers taken from any Ford publication, but numbers taken from various Marti reports which I assume to be accurate. Marti reports will be posted in the comments as i find them as a source



Please note: LX hatch includes both 5.0 and 2.3L cars. NO LX coupe was made with T-tops or sunroof from 87-93 so those will be excluded.





Total 1987 Mustang production: 159,145



GT Hatch w/ T-roof: 7314 (4.5% of total Mustangs built for the year)

LX hatch w/T-roof: 2164 (1.3% of total Mustangs built for the year ) I seem to be missing this report, so will need to find one to confirm this number

GT hatch w/Sunroof: Unk

LX hatch w/Sunroof: Unk





Total 1988 Mustang production: 211,225



GT Hatch w/ T-roof: 3747 (1.7%of total Mustangs built for the year)

LX hatch w/T-roof: 863 (0.004% of total Mustangs built for the year)

GT hatch w/Sunroof: Unk

LX hatch w/Sunroof: 11,744 (5.5% of total Mustangs built for the year)





Total 1989 Mustang production: 209,769



GT hatch w/Sunroof: 13,199

LX hatch w/Sunroof:





Total 1990 Mustang production: 128,189



GT hatch w/Sunroof: 11,333

LX hatch w/Sunroof:



Total 1991 Mustang production: 98,737



GT hatch w/Sunroof:

LX hatch w/Sunroof:



Total 1992 Mustang production: 79,280



GT hatch w/Sunroof:

LX hatch w/Sunroof:



Total 1993 Mustang production: 114,228



GT hatch w/Sunroof:

LX hatch w/Sunroof:

Cobra w/Sunroof