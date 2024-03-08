Interior and Upholstery 87 Convertible Top dowel pin not lining up?

R82148V

R82148V

Active Member
May 26, 2020
179
46
38
.....
#1
Hey All,

Thank you everyone for all your help over the years with my restore project.

As the subject states, I'm having an issue with lining up the driver side dowel guide pin.
The passenger pin is perfectly aligned making it a breeze to lock that side of the top down.
The driver side pin is about a 1/2 inch before the locking plate making it super hard to clamp the D side down.
Are there any adjustments I can do to bring the driver side of the top closer to the windshield? Can't find anything on the net.

I see a ton of adjustments on each side of the back seat but what is what?

DRIVERS SIDE
1709933297705.png


PASSENGER SIDE
1709933355339.png


Thanks!!!
 

