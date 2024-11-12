87 GT with cam and headers. Do I need an aftermarket manifold and TB

Got an 87 Mustang GT that has a cam, headers and a Holley Terminator X computer management . My tuner says I need to replace the restrictive intake and throttle body. Do you guys on here agree. Would cost me $1,500 just for the parts plus I’d probably have a shop install it so I want to know what to expect before I spend the $2,000. Currently it’s dumped at 300 who and 400 torque. The clutch was slipping at about 4,000 rpm so that’s all we could do that day. I have a new clutch ready to go in.
 

#7
Noobz347 said:
With stock heads, intake and TB? W
Click to expand...

Are we missing some mods here? 300/400 with just a cam and headers? No heads?

In which case then i say all that and no aftermarket intake?

you could probably do an explorer intake and 65mm TB for maybe $300-350ish total plus the install costs. If you have stock heads I would t dump a $1500 intake and TB on top of that, but that the same time wouldn’t put an explorer intake on a good set of AFRs. What’s the total combo?
 
  • Like
Reactions: gkomo
#8
I’m sure they are aftermarket heads. I bought the car the way it is so I don’t know anything about the motor. I say it has a cam because you can hear and feel the lump in it over stock and the Dyno numbers of course. It does have Edelbrock valve covers on it so who knows. Where would I look to find info on the heads?
 
