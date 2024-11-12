87 GT with cam and headers. Do I need an aftermarket manifold and TB

Scarlet Fox
Oct 8, 2024
Got an 87 Mustang GT that has a cam, headers and a Holley Terminator X computer management . My tuner says I need to replace the restrictive intake and throttle body. Do you guys on here agree. Would cost me $1,500 just for the parts plus I’d probably have a shop install it so I want to know what to expect before I spend the $2,000. Currently it’s dumped at 300 who and 400 torque. The clutch was slipping at about 4,000 rpm so that’s all we could do that day. I have a new clutch ready to go in.