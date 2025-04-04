Need a clutch, 1982 Capri RS 5.0 owner, am I allowed to participate?

Apr 4, 2025
Last weekend I got a clean 82 Capri RS 5.0 with 74k miles and no rust. I'm reliving my youth.
I get a lot of attention from the public, a lot of people have fond memoroes of foxbodies in their histories.

Didn't even look for a Capri forum, hoping I can blend in here.

I already installed a new clutch cable with FW adjuster and aluminum quadrant. There was no slack in the clutch cable It engaged all the way at the top) and I was hoping that the clutch was slipping in the higher greas because it was not being allowed to fully engage. Still slips but at least I can adjust the engagement point which made it driveable.
Car needs a clutch, and I'm thinking I'm gonna go with a McLeod Street Pro with a steel flywheel.
Car has a T5, 8.8 rear with 3.55s, and the motor has a mild cam, shorty headers, EBrock Performer aluminum intake, and Holley Brawler 650 vac secondary.
I'm not planning on doing anything more to the motor other than maybe throttle body FI.
I doubt I'll drag race it much, I have much faster cars for that.

In other words I don't need a clutch that will handle more than 400 HP.

Thoughts?

Thanks
Joe
 

#3
Thanks Ripper. stance.webp
 

#4
Welcome and we pretty much all like the Capris. There may be a couple that don’t but we can ban them.

That is one clean Capri!!!

I like the RAM clutches and would recommend them.

Their version of the old Ford King Cobra clutch:
ramclutches.com

88882 - OEM Clutch set Ford Mustang 1986-99 'King Cobra' 10.5 x 1 1/16-10 spline - RAM Clutches

10.5 x 1 1/16-10 spline Diaphragm 6 spring helix hub Includes pressure plate, clutch disc, release bearing, alignment tool OEM replacement kit Not intended for competition
ramclutches.com ramclutches.com

Next step up:
ramclutches.com

88794HD - HDX clutch set Ford Mustang 1986-95 10.5 x 1 1/16-10 spline - RAM Clutches

10.5 x 1 1/16-10 spline Diaphragm 6 spring helix hub Includes pressure plate, clutch disc, release bearing, alignment tool For applications up to 450 hp
ramclutches.com ramclutches.com

I ran the second one on my Coupe when it was around 275 rwhp for several years and it was really nice. Good grip and the pedal effort was daily driver in Oklahoma City traffic good.
 
