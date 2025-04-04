Need a clutch, 1982 Capri RS 5.0 owner, am I allowed to participate?

Last weekend I got a clean 82 Capri RS 5.0 with 74k miles and no rust. I'm reliving my youth.

I get a lot of attention from the public, a lot of people have fond memoroes of foxbodies in their histories.



Didn't even look for a Capri forum, hoping I can blend in here.



I already installed a new clutch cable with FW adjuster and aluminum quadrant. There was no slack in the clutch cable It engaged all the way at the top) and I was hoping that the clutch was slipping in the higher greas because it was not being allowed to fully engage. Still slips but at least I can adjust the engagement point which made it driveable.

Car needs a clutch, and I'm thinking I'm gonna go with a McLeod Street Pro with a steel flywheel.

Car has a T5, 8.8 rear with 3.55s, and the motor has a mild cam, shorty headers, EBrock Performer aluminum intake, and Holley Brawler 650 vac secondary.

I'm not planning on doing anything more to the motor other than maybe throttle body FI.

I doubt I'll drag race it much, I have much faster cars for that.



In other words I don't need a clutch that will handle more than 400 HP.



Thoughts?



Thanks

Joe