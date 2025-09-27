new :poo: box, may need to hit you guys up for 79-82 info when i fix thIs turd.

New to mebox 79 coupe, has a good T5, running 302 ( not well) and 8.8 swap though it runs and drives like a turd. $2200 drove it home, no real rot I can't fix, I have plenty of parts from previous fox bodies and its about what rollers go for plus has some ok parts so I bought it . Right now its chilling at my brothers since I got too many ugly beaters at home. Definitely needs a good going over, return the interior to stock, pick a cheap sold color from Kirker to paint it and my 93 beater. Hopefully I can save the painted chrome trim. Sell off the welds and maybe the pace car clip/hood if I can snag some 86 stuff cheap. Its dogslow, pops and farts on decel, rides like ass, has a hei on it, Holley 750, didn't really look over the motor much. I have aluminum heads and few cams etc to swap over probably do rings and bearings once I tear into and also fix up the suspension. Throttle is stiff as hell, same for the clutch.8.8 is said to be 31 spline 3.73 and mini spool but highway tells me its 2.73 and prob a welded diff. If it's' 31 spline all ready go gears and a trac lok ready to go in. Has old comp adj. Shocks, those cheapy China red lower control arms, China camber plates and what looks like upr adj uppers with heims on both ends rides like pure ass..Question is do I clean it up, turn it into a 11 sec cruiser,probably flip in after or tin can it since its a stripper car and see how fast I can go with a potatoe chip 5psd 302 nitrous combo.