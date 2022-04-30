91 emerald/silver GT vert thread.

ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
196
63
38
40
midwestern america
Was a nice day out. Did the first real mods on the car and figured I should I start a thread. Pulled the air silencer and added an k&n air filter. Gonna go grab dinner here in a bit and see if I can feel the chance.

Car basic details. 91 GT auto. 116k miles. Almost completely stock. Plan to swap in a tkx this winter.
 

Attachments

  • F8D0C574-647C-4362-99DF-5EF00A3AE302.jpeg
    F8D0C574-647C-4362-99DF-5EF00A3AE302.jpeg
    900.2 KB · Views: 67
  • 1072F6F6-2AF0-4809-AF5D-E08C33BAF93E.jpeg
    1072F6F6-2AF0-4809-AF5D-E08C33BAF93E.jpeg
    630.9 KB · Views: 60

  • Sponsors (?)


ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
196
63
38
40
midwestern america
Decided to tryout a set of 06 GT seats. It’s a little more than bolt in, but not much. Still deciding how I feel about them. At the bare minimum, they’ll do untill I can redo the originals. They look a ton better than the tore up stock seats for sure.
 

Attachments

  • 85BE86B6-48A7-48A0-896A-C24115D1D80B.jpeg
    85BE86B6-48A7-48A0-896A-C24115D1D80B.jpeg
    556.7 KB · Views: 41
ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
196
63
38
40
midwestern america
Not too bad. I ended up running 1” spacers and they still sit lower and go further back than stock. They’ll definitely do untill I redo the stock ones
 

Attachments

  • 1EBEA931-E4D9-4513-9225-F1FB43204737.jpeg
    1EBEA931-E4D9-4513-9225-F1FB43204737.jpeg
    432.5 KB · Views: 33
  • 439A73A1-D306-4E57-80B4-2D71D2F5E9F1.jpeg
    439A73A1-D306-4E57-80B4-2D71D2F5E9F1.jpeg
    415.9 KB · Views: 37
  • 2CEB2D42-80E1-49DC-9434-1093A5516B0B.jpeg
    2CEB2D42-80E1-49DC-9434-1093A5516B0B.jpeg
    539.6 KB · Views: 43
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
196
63
38
40
midwestern america
Oh! Forgot to post. Trans swap is done. I’m picking it up tomorrow. After I drive it a few times I’ll post up impressions and put together a complete list of parts needed to go from a factory aod to tkx.
 

Attachments

  • CFE10984-5506-4C7F-B104-6D7A16AD1545.jpeg
    CFE10984-5506-4C7F-B104-6D7A16AD1545.jpeg
    624.6 KB · Views: 1
  • 1E3ED33F-F73A-47E1-ABE8-D63864D35425.jpeg
    1E3ED33F-F73A-47E1-ABE8-D63864D35425.jpeg
    455.9 KB · Views: 1
  • 2D6F67A5-1D1C-4126-9C9A-7AA68456ABED.jpeg
    2D6F67A5-1D1C-4126-9C9A-7AA68456ABED.jpeg
    535.5 KB · Views: 1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mustang5L5
  • Sticky
Ultimate 5-lug swap thread - new/updated
Replies
20
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
M
Progress Thread Monkeybutt2000's 89 vert build thread- Back on track
Replies
292
Views
38K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
J
2000 GT Idle/Running Issues
Replies
6
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
junkman306
J
rdtavape
Drivetrain 97 GT gear install halfway through
Replies
3
Views
802
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
rdtavape
rdtavape
jord
  • Locked
Fox Body 5.0 Mustang Valuation: Owners weigh-in on the buy/sell price today?
Replies
56
Views
10K
What is it Worth?!?!?
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu