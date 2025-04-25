Electrical 92 Fox 5.0 no start

X

xwhiskeyechox

New Member
Apr 24, 2025
1
0
1
Indiana
#1
So I have a 1992 5.0 with A9P ECU. Engine and T5 trans completely rebuilt. It start having issues starting and now isn’t starting at all. New Distributor, new capacitors in ECU, new injectors, fuel rail cleaned after finding clog, fuel pump works, I have spark at the coil and plugs. Still no start but does turn over and will fire at the throttle body. Anyone have suggestion OR a way to test the injector pulse at the ecu?
 
#2
xwhiskeyechox said:
So I have a 1992 5.0 with A9P ECU. Engine and T5 trans completely rebuilt. It start having issues starting and now isn’t starting at all. New Distributor, new capacitors in ECU, new injectors, fuel rail cleaned after finding clog, fuel pump works, I have spark at the coil and plugs. Still no start but does turn over and will fire at the throttle body. Anyone have suggestion OR a way to test the injector pulse at the ecu?
Have you check these guys out?

Home - ECU Exchange

ECU Exchange specializes in the re-manufacturing and repair of engine control modules.
www.theecuexchange.com www.theecuexchange.com
 
