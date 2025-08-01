Hi, I have a 67 Mustang with a 5.0 HO 90 engine and T5 trans.



It have been down on power fore a while but ran smoode still.



Recently it started to bog and pop from the exhaust over half throttle.



I have checked a bunch of things and replaced parts with some extras I had laying around.



TPS is fine.

MAF is fine.

O2’s are fine.

Fuses are fine.

Timing is fine.

Fuel pressure is fine.

No vacuum leaks.

Replaced fuel pump.

Replaced fuel regulator.

Replaced plugs, rotor and cap 1/2 a year ago.

Replaced fuel filter 1 year ago.

Replaced tank 3 years ago.



After trying and fault finding a bunch of things I replaced the ECU with one I hade laying around, but that’s from a 88 crown vic.



It ran great and was strong for about 15min than it started to bog and pop in the exhaust and was down on power.



Checked the connections and ground to the ECU and cleaned them up but no luck.



Swaped the correct ECU backs in and still the same problems.



Have anyone else had similar problems?

All tips would be appreciated.



-Sander