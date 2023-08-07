'92 with tape deck hiss

bicknell
Member
-
- Aug 1, 2002
-
- 38
-
- 0
-
- 6
I have a 92 with the graphic equalizer on the stereo. It has a very bad hiss when playing a tape with the engine running. With the engine not running, there's no hiss and it sounds great. The hiss does not change with engine RPM's, so I don't think it's ignition related. If there is any when the radio is playing, it's extremely minimal. I tried cleaning the heads (which is when I noticed no hiss while running on accessory) and that didn't change anything.
Lots of articles talk about grounds, although they all seem to be about ignition noise. I checked the ones I could and they are all good.
Anyone have any ideas on the potential cause?
Lots of articles talk about grounds, although they all seem to be about ignition noise. I checked the ones I could and they are all good.
Anyone have any ideas on the potential cause?