Fuel System Troubleshooting

Does not start - when I turn the engine over it does not start. I also can not hear the fuel pump prime either. Once I spray some starter fluid down the intake, it does start and keep running. Idle is fine although there is a slight RMP surge during the idle (up about 200RMP and then back down).

No fuel pressure at the schrader valve - I attached a fuel pressure gauge to the schrader valve and I get no readings. Even when the engine is running. Also when the gauge is off and I just press down on the schrader valve with a screwdriver, there is no fuel or pressure being released. It is dead.

Engine does not shut off when the inertia switch is activated - this is the most perplexing. I was going to change the fuel filter and hit the inertia switch to run out the fuel in the lines. The car kept running and running with no change. I finally shut it off after 15 minutes. This is by far the most perplexing issue, it does not make sense to me.

No codes thrown - zero, there is nothing being triggered by any of this in the PCM.

First post, picked up a 2000 GT (4.6L, 90k miles, stock) this past weekend. It has been my buddies for the past 20 years and it has been sitting the past few years. I took it to get it back up and running and then start doing the fun things to it like make it no longer look like it can run the Baja 1000!Anyway, once I got rid of the bad gas, I have been having troubles with the fuel system. Here is a summary of the issues:I am at a loss here. What do you think could be potential reasons why the car won't start off the key, but will keep running after the inertia switch is activated? All doing it with no fuel presser at the fuel schrader valve! What am I missing here? Appreciate any thoughts!