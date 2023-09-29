Electrical 93 5.0 turns over - no start

C

countryclassics

New Member
Sep 29, 2023
1
0
1
Dallas Texas
#1
1993 5.0 setup

Turns over doesnt start

Will start if fuel or starting fluid is sprayed into intake, spark is good

35lbs on fuel rail, fuel pump runs

Fuel injectors are not pulsing, confirmed with noid light

Fuel injectors have battery voltage on red side 11.8v

No fuel entering cylinders from injectors

Replaced ECM, no change.

Thanks for any help.
 

