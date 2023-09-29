countryclassics
- Sep 29, 2023
- 1
- 0
- 1
1993 5.0 setup
Turns over doesnt start
Will start if fuel or starting fluid is sprayed into intake, spark is good
35lbs on fuel rail, fuel pump runs
Fuel injectors are not pulsing, confirmed with noid light
Fuel injectors have battery voltage on red side 11.8v
No fuel entering cylinders from injectors
Replaced ECM, no change.
Thanks for any help.
