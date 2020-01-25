93 Cobra Boosters - Don't Get Taken for a Ride

Jan 18, 2020
What is the deal with the local parts store selling what they call a brake booster for a 93 cobra for 100$???? I know this cannot be right but what is it? Does anyone know? Has anyone bought one? I asked them to pull up one for my car and it was around the same price, and most of the part numbers were the same (looked at his fancy screen personally while he typed away). However, at this particular parts place there was one part number for the cobra that was different and had about a 5$ price difference as well, does anyone know what is going on here? Thanks!
 

#2
firstride93lx said:
What is the deal with the local parts store selling what they call a brake booster for a 93 cobra for 100$???? I know this cannot be right but what is it? Does anyone know? Has anyone bought one? I asked them to pull up one for my car and it was around the same price, and most of the part numbers were the same (looked at his fancy screen personally while he typed away). However, at this particular parts place there was one part number for the cobra that was different and had about a 5$ price difference as well, does anyone know what is going on here? Thanks!
It is a part that you will need if you decide to do a customary Fox 5-lug upgrade.

It's a master cylinder brake booster that is just like the one that is installed in your car except that it is larger and has more surface area on the diaphragm and better mechanical advantage.
 
#3
Noobz347 said:
It is a part that you will need if you decide to do a customary Fox 5-lug upgrade.

It's a master cylinder brake booster that is just like the one that is installed in your car except that it is larger and has more surface area on the diaphragm and better mechanical advantage.
Yea that is why I was looking into them because I am planning on upgrading but if you find a 93 cobra brake booster on ebay or lmr they are double that price. There is one on ebay right now as we speak for 339.95$. Is the one at the parts house the correct booster that I will need to do the upgrade or are they just selling the booster I have now as a cobra booster as well?
 
#4
93 cobra boosters and 94-95 sn95 boosters are the same part.

Only difference is the stud pattern. The 93 booster has the fox pattern and SAE thread. 94-95 has one lug offset and metric thread. That’s pretty much the only difference.


$330 for that booster is a joke. I have one on my shelf. It’s a reman. Pretty sure Cardone did it

Just go to parts store and buy a cardone 93 cobra booster for $60 or so and call it a day
 
#5
Almost all cobra brake boosters are made by Cardone. The other companies rebrand them and mark them up. I true Ford Cobra booster is really hard to find and the price is through the roof if you do.

I ordered mine from RockAuto. Paint it before installing or it will look like crap in little time.
 
#6
The $340 on on eBay is a reman. Look for the small green label on the side of it. I have the same booster, here’s what it says

FAD396B8-509B-4B23-93F0-AA7AA8763A89.png


Here’s mine
D3FB7DAA-B137-49D2-BFD1-BAFD606E378C.jpeg

939060AE-B60C-49C5-84A3-3521CD646400.jpeg


I paid $60.
 

#8
Looks like the LMR unit has the same stamp, so more evidence these are all made by one supplier.

lmr.com

Mustang Power Brake Booster (1993) Cobra - LMR.com

1993 Cobra power brake booster will restore the proper function of your Mustang power brake booster!
lmr.com lmr.com

However, the supply has dried up. Try and find a Cardone unit right now and everyone is out of stock. Rockauto has a rebuild service, but you need to send one in. Looks like the toll of everyone buying cobra boosters without returning usable cores has finally caught up to us.

Next option is a 94-95 booster. Same thing, but the difference is the studs are metric (so you need new nuts) and one stud is slightly offset, so you will need to slot the hole int he firewall for it.

CARDONE 5473150 but Rockauto has a few off-brand options as well.
 
#10
I've been trying to find a '93 Booster for about a month now for a rear-disc setup I just pulled from a turbo coupe. Everyone that sells me one emails me a few days later that they can't fulfill the order. I've tried Summit and Amazon. I agree that the cores have dried up, because I can't find one of these things anywhere. Looks like i'll just go with the 94-95 and make it work. It doesn't seem like its that big of a deal.
 
#11
Not really a huge deal. I have one in my car.

The Cobra one is nice because you don't need to redill for that one offset lug. Make a template with cardboard and trace it on the firewall and you'll see the difference.

Also, I trimmed my studs down to make it easier. I forget the exact amount so I don't want to misquote you.
 
#12
Mustang5L5 said:
Not really a huge deal. I have one in my car.

The Cobra one is nice because you don't need to redill for that one offset lug. Make a template with cardboard and trace it on the firewall and you'll see the difference.

Also, I trimmed my studs down to make it easier. I forget the exact amount so I don't want to misquote you.
It took me a couple days of fiddling around to get that Booster in my car, not something I would want to do again. Managed to get it in place without cutting the studs, but do remember putting a small dime sided dent in the strut tower and jacking the engine up slightly.
 
#13
I highly recommend that you paint the booster before putting it in. The cardone one seems to flash surface rust very fast. That silver will be orange within a couple months if you don't paint it.
 
#14
Just went through the brake upgrade with rear disc and had to find a booster. Advanced auto could not get one, had to send one in for rebuild. Oreilly could get one and when it showed up:
20200408_093831.jpg


The rebuilders are taking '94-'95 boosters and changing the pattern to work with the Fox. Didn't matter to me as long as it worked. They do seem to fit fine.
 
#16
For anyone who cares. I was able to find a ‘93 cobra booster at Autozone. It was special order, but arrived in two days. This was the ONLY place I could find a a cobra booster in stock currently. Part number 54-73155. It looks to be very high quality. Powder coated so it won’t have the normal rust issue. 85$ plus 29$ core.
00770884-ECBE-49D1-B6C0-103026B377D1.jpeg
 
#17
Cheapskate207 said:
For anyone who cares. I was able to find a ‘93 cobra booster at Autozone. It was special order, but arrived in two days. This was the ONLY place I could find a a cobra booster in stock currently. Part number 54-73155. It looks to be very high quality. Powder coated so it won’t have the normal rust issue. 85$ plus 29$ core.
00770884-ECBE-49D1-B6C0-103026B377D1.jpeg
Very high quality From China :scratch:
 
#20
here is a picture of the amount you will need to in large the hole for the sn booster. I wanna say its about the same amount of hole diameter down to make it fit. I have also seen guy's just cut this stud off and only run 3 studs...:shrug:
 

