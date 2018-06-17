Nightstang00
Active Member
-
- Mar 20, 2017
-
- 133
-
- 12
-
- 28
I’m finishing up (hopefully) a 5 lug rear disk swap. I got everything bolted up and brakes bled, I was checking to see if the brake lights worked, and they were already on. At first I thought maybe I hooked the switch up wrong, but I am not sure. I started searching online and saw people talk about adjusting the booster rod , I’ve never done this before nor do I know if it’s causing my issue. I have a 93 cobra master cylinder and brake booster , 03 cobra calipers rotors and pads. The brake lights didn’t stay on with the old brake setup. I still have the intake manifold off, so I don’t know if it will correct itself when I start the car for the first time with the new brakes. Hopefully. If not, where should I start??