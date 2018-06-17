Brakes 93 foxbody - brake lights stay on

Nightstang00

Nightstang00

Active Member
Mar 20, 2017
133
12
28
#1
I’m finishing up (hopefully) a 5 lug rear disk swap. I got everything bolted up and brakes bled, I was checking to see if the brake lights worked, and they were already on. At first I thought maybe I hooked the switch up wrong, but I am not sure. I started searching online and saw people talk about adjusting the booster rod , I’ve never done this before nor do I know if it’s causing my issue. I have a 93 cobra master cylinder and brake booster , 03 cobra calipers rotors and pads. The brake lights didn’t stay on with the old brake setup. I still have the intake manifold off, so I don’t know if it will correct itself when I start the car for the first time with the new brakes. Hopefully. If not, where should I start??
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Pull up on the brake peddle, if the lights go out your rod is too short. I don't think the rod is adjustable, can't remember if the switch is either, I'll look in my book, someone may chime in before I get back.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#4
The brake lights are activated by the switch on the pedal. Staying on usually means the switch is either bad, or bound up on the road from incorrect installation.

Did you install a new booster? Was is the correct booster with a curved arm, or a booster with the straight arm out of an 96-98 V6 Mustang?
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#5
Very upsetting to say... I just had the black bushing in wrong, which pressed the rod from the booster in to much. Sorry for the delay and I appreciate all the responses. All good now !!
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#6
Nightstang00 said:
Very upsetting to say... I just had the black bushing in wrong, which pressed the rod from the booster in to much. Sorry for the delay and I appreciate all the responses. All good now !!
Click to expand...
I just ran into this problem today! I had issues reassembling and tossed the black bushing. I might have to go digging in the garbage lol. After the install the lights stayed on so I'm hoping it's only a simple tweak and it's good to go
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
Brakes Brakes drag when warm. How to diagnose?
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Willybill32
Brakes ‘93 Cobra Brake Booster and Master Cylinder Question
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Willybill32
Willybill32
F
Brakes Sn95 rear brake swap question
Replies
11
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Kabuki_notch
Brakes ATS Upgrade & Rear disc Brake issue
Replies
17
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Kabuki_notch
Kabuki_notch
W
Brakes Constant brake issues on 93 LX
Replies
20
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
white_stang
W
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu