My car currently has some 6.5" door speakers that don't fit properly. I started doing some research on door speakers, to find the size needed, and found the post below.



Dash - 3.5" , Door - 6" , Rear Seat - 6" x 8" Use component speakers and put the dome tweeters and crossovers in the dash. Don't use coaxials, especially in the doors - use 6.5" woofers and trim some metal. You don't need tweeters in the back seat - use a 5.25" mid mounted on a plate. Good stereo separation happens at ear level, not at leg level. Lot's of people don't agree with this and we may hear from them.



I understand what he is saying and like the idea of the component speakers but I don't like the idea of trimming the door metal; I will have to look to see if there are 6" woofers available for the door. I'm not sure what plate he is referring to for the 5.25" mid but I can dig around; maybe a custom made plate??



I don't plan on this being a high end stereo build by any means but I kind of thought since I'm going to need door speakers I should buy decent stuff and do it right.



What are your guys opnions on what the post I found says and / or what have your speaker experiences been and / or what would be your suggestion to get something that sounds decent but not spend a lot of money.