Interior and Upholstery Door Speakers- found suggestion to go component, not coaxial

P

pindude80

Member
Apr 8, 2024
68
9
18
Cincinnati, OH
#1
My car currently has some 6.5" door speakers that don't fit properly. I started doing some research on door speakers, to find the size needed, and found the post below.

Dash - 3.5" , Door - 6" , Rear Seat - 6" x 8" Use component speakers and put the dome tweeters and crossovers in the dash. Don't use coaxials, especially in the doors - use 6.5" woofers and trim some metal. You don't need tweeters in the back seat - use a 5.25" mid mounted on a plate. Good stereo separation happens at ear level, not at leg level. Lot's of people don't agree with this and we may hear from them.

I understand what he is saying and like the idea of the component speakers but I don't like the idea of trimming the door metal; I will have to look to see if there are 6" woofers available for the door. I'm not sure what plate he is referring to for the 5.25" mid but I can dig around; maybe a custom made plate??

I don't plan on this being a high end stereo build by any means but I kind of thought since I'm going to need door speakers I should buy decent stuff and do it right.

What are your guys opnions on what the post I found says and / or what have your speaker experiences been and / or what would be your suggestion to get something that sounds decent but not spend a lot of money.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
I used component Rockord 6 inch in the doors with the tweeters in the dash. No trimming and i used this backstrap stuff to mount the tweeters in the dash.

If the car has an exhaust system on it, i'm not sure it really matters what you do if you don't either have a really powerful head unit or an amplifier.
Most head units don't put out more than 25w RMS and while i'm no expert, i just don't think it's enough, it will distort before you get to a suitable driving volume.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2000xp8
Run a 5 channel or use head unit and mono amp for sub?
Replies
7
Views
350
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
T
Need advice: 93 Cobra audio upgrade with no permanent modifications
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
Bill Cool
For Sale 3-owner 1987 Mustang GT, $18K obro, Lancaster CA
Replies
4
Views
767
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
nickyb
nickyb
5
What's it Worth? 1990 Notchback 5.0
Replies
4
Views
2K
What is it Worth?!?!?
50notch90
5
J
68 Mustang with Foxbody Engine Stalling Issues - MSPNP2
Replies
3
Views
105
Digital Self-tuning Forum
JayV68Stang
J
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu