94 GT 347 stroker hard starts but stalls when warm

Jun 3, 2023
When the car is cold it starts up no problem and runs fine. When the engine is hot it will hard start and I will have to give it gas then it will start but when it gets down to idle at 1000-800 rpm the car stalls. I thought maybe it was ignition that was the problem because my brother saw black smoke come out the tail pipe then it stalled so I replaced the ignition module and the ignition pigtail cone for in the distributor. Recently I have also replaced the fuel pump, spark plugs all new fluids, coolant temp sensor and engine temp sensor. I also tried cleaning the mass air flow sensor and that seemed to help a little bit. Please help been struggling with this for a while lol.
 

