94 GT Stalls when warm. MAF?

Car was running and sat for a few years being started occasionally. Started having a loping idle. Then it would stall when it warmed up a little and wouldn't restart until it was cold again. Pumped out old gas. Replaced the distributor/coil/spark plugs/wires and it runs much better but is still stalling when warm and won't restart. (Thought it was the pickup coil and it just needed a tuneup overall) It will continue to run if I unplug the MAF sensor and it's giving me a 158 code for the MAF Sensor voltage and a 334 for dpfe circuit. I've cleaned the MAF 2 times and it's not any better. Looks like there is a little blob on 1 side of 1 of the resistors on the MAF so I'm thinking it might be bad. It looks like it's receiving voltage and ground fine. Anything I should check before I replace the MAF? I've read somewhere it could be a stuck injector from old fuel also. Thanks for any info.