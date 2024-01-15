Help! Car stalls when put in gear.

I have a 1993 Mustang 2.3L auto. One night when my son was driving it, it began to stall as soon as he put it in gear. I had it towed home. I put the back wheels off the ground on jack stands and found that if I revved it a bit, I could put it in gear and the wheels would turn, but it would still stall if I did so at idle. I searched the internet, and the consensus was that by far the most likely cause was a stuck TCC solenoid. I pulled the valve body, replaced both the 3-4 shift and the TCC solenoids, put in new valve body and pan gaskets, and a new filter. I also bought a new battery, as it took me a while to do the work and the old one died. As per the A4LD manual, I started with 3 quarts of Dextron III fluid, warmed the engine, added a 4th, then a 5th quart, although it still needs more. At 4 qts, it took about 10 seconds to shift, but it didn't stall. At 5 qts, it shifted in about 3-4 seconds and immediately stalled. I didn't bother to add more fluid since the TCC solenoid obviously wasn't the problem. If I can find an inexpensive 5 speed donor car, I will swap, but I've been searching quite a while and none have shown up. I need to get this car back on the road. Does anyone know what else might cause this?