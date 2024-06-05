94gt ac wiring question

benjones90
- Jun 5, 2024
So on my 94, I'm doing a twin turbo carb swap, I have a March performance front end kit which came with a 1 wire ac compressor, it gets its ground thru the compressor so all I need is a hot wire going to it to cycle the compressor, question is, how can I wire it so it'll cycle on its own? Can't I splice into the low psi switch to signal the compressor to cycle? Any ideas?? The original compressor harness is a 2 wire if I remember correctly, will 1 of those wires cycle it or do I have to tap into something else? I've been looking for days and can't find any real info.