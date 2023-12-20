SN95 95 Gts electrical/starter issue i cant figure out.

D

DereksGTS95_5.0

New Member
Dec 20, 2023
1
0
0
Oak Grove Ky
#1
So I'd just finished the build 2 years ago when the car was impounded..I jus got it back an when I put the key in an turn it to on the wipers cycle once an just a single click when I try to start it. New battery starter tested the altenator now starter/battery wires cleaned the grounds. Think it was 11.8 volts at the igniton when trying to start it. I'm aggravated an stumped here. Even with a push button bypassing the solenoid..nothing.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

O
Resolved New here, bad electrical problems
Replies
3
Views
497
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Oxfordwhite01gt
O
U
Starter Relay Issues
Replies
3
Views
524
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
upside5.0
U
D
Resolved New Solenoid went bad instantly
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
R
Resolved 92 5.0 Starting issue
Replies
2
Views
744
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Pinellas50
P
PonyGTrider
Electrical SUDDENLY FUEL PUMP SHUTTING OFF RANDOMLY
Replies
38
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu