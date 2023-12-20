DereksGTS95_5.0
So I'd just finished the build 2 years ago when the car was impounded..I jus got it back an when I put the key in an turn it to on the wipers cycle once an just a single click when I try to start it. New battery starter tested the altenator now starter/battery wires cleaned the grounds. Think it was 11.8 volts at the igniton when trying to start it. I'm aggravated an stumped here. Even with a push button bypassing the solenoid..nothing.