95 T5z to 93 T-5z

Can you clarify a bit what you have? Do you have an aftermarket SN95 T-5Z that was installed in an SN95 cobra? Or do you have a factory SN95 Cobra T-5? There is a difference as the Cobra factory T5 is not Z spec and is a 3.35 1st gear. The gear ratios are different, which also means the input shaft is unique to the 2.95 gearset that comes in the T-5z. Can you post up the transmission ID tag numbers?I believe this is the input shaft that would be needed for a T-5Z with the 2.95 gearset and pocket bearing to be run on a fox.BUT, I would defer to calling and speaking with astro performance, as well as clarification as to the trans you actually have on hand. That input shaft is not cheap, so you definitely want to get the right part here.You also need to either shorten the SN95 throwout bearing retainer, or purchase this