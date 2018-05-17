95 T5z to 93 T-5z

usafnotch

MONTANA
So I’m changing my mind fitting a SN95 T5 with SN95 bellhousing into my fox build. Just don’t want to deal with the potential headaches. Just going to change the input shaft and use a Fox bell. The T5z I have came from a SN95 cobra. I know they use a tapered pocket bearing instead of the needle style bearings the Non Z spec T-5s use. Would these parts from Astro be all the parts I need to do the conversion(see attached photos). Any advice would be great. Thanks.
 

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Massachusetts
Can you clarify a bit what you have? Do you have an aftermarket SN95 T-5Z that was installed in an SN95 cobra? Or do you have a factory SN95 Cobra T-5? There is a difference as the Cobra factory T5 is not Z spec and is a 3.35 1st gear. The gear ratios are different, which also means the input shaft is unique to the 2.95 gearset that comes in the T-5z. Can you post up the transmission ID tag numbers?

I believe this is the input shaft that would be needed for a T-5Z with the 2.95 gearset and pocket bearing to be run on a fox.

https://www.astroperformance.com/product/input-shaft-24t10-spline/

BUT, I would defer to calling and speaking with astro performance, as well as clarification as to the trans you actually have on hand. That input shaft is not cheap, so you definitely want to get the right part here.

You also need to either shorten the SN95 throwout bearing retainer, or purchase this
https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-t5-retainer-8393.html
 
90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
The bearing is a a1 part number bearing. It is the same as the one pictured.

I've replaced Tomas of them with overt the counter federal mogul a1 bearings from the local parts stores. They usually run between 4 and 6 bucks.

I usually deal with Hanlon Motorsports or the Gearbox.com. Most of them will go by tooth counts. Meaning....you can count the teeth on the one you have and match it to the proper one.

Mustang5L5 is right....two different ratios so you must be sure before ordering.
 
jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
Dublin GA
A Tremec 3550/TKO/TKO 500/TKO 600 is a completely different transmission from a T5. Strong and almost bulletproof unless you run them without proper lubricant or full throttle shift without the clutch.

A Tremec T5 is still the same T5 that is prone to self destruction when used in a street/strip or racing environment

3.5.1.1.jpg

T5, all versions used in 5.0 Mustangs

3.5.1.2.jpg

Tremec 3550/TKO /TKO500/TKO600 AFTERMARKET replacement for T5 - handles racing environments with ease

See http://www.ttcautomotive.com/English/products/tremec.asp for more information - check out the "Light Duty" group, since TTC makes monster transmissions for big trucks as well as passenger cars.


T5 identifier information.

On the tail shaft of the transmission, there will be a stamped aluminum tag. The tag will have a number on it that you can cross reference to the chart below. There is no other way to find out what type of T5 it is without disassembling it. All the rest of the numbers on the outside of the T5 case are part numbers which are not unique to any particular T5 model.

Remember that 94 - 97 T5's have a longer input shaft (about 11/16” longer) and can only be used with a 94-95 bell housing unless you modify or replace the input shaft.

T5's used with a 4 cylinder have a 3.93 first gear, reduced torque ratings and an input shaft pilot diameter that is smaller that the T5 used for V6 & V8 engines. The pilot diameter is .59" compared to the .668" used on V6 & V8 T5's. It requires a different pilot bearing to be used with a V6 or V8. The pilot bearing you need is for a Ford Ranger diesel from AutoZone part #14672


t5-identifier-gif.gif


I don't know how you feel about the DYI thing when it comes to gears, some people don't like the idea of working on transmissions. If the DYI transmission fix idea isn't something that you would rather leave to someone else, here are some resources:

See http://www.ttcautomotive.com/English/onlineorder/product.asp to download a FREE service manual for T5 or Tremec 3550/TKO
You will need the Adobe Acrobat viewer which is also a free download – http://get.adobe.com/reader/

See http://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/ or http://www.ddperformance.com for parts

A T5 rebuild kit with syncros, bearings and other small parts costs about $160. It does not include any gears or shafts.

http://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/ also has a video on how to rebuild your T5 or Tremec. It costs about $20, and is worth every penny of it.

I did a Tremec 3550 rebuild, and it wasn't that difficult. The video was an immense help, and I would recommend viewing it. At $20, it will give you an opportunity to look and decide for yourself if you think that it is something you want to try to do.


T5 Shim kits – best product I have seen in a while… http://www.5speeds.com/t5/shims.html
“The Peel ‘n Place T5 World Class shim kit makes shimming T5 counter gear and main drive gears very easy.”
 
usafnotch

MONTANA
Mustang5L5 said:
Can you clarify a bit what you have? Do you have an aftermarket SN95 T-5Z that was installed in an SN95 cobra? Or do you have a factory SN95 Cobra T-5? There is a difference as the Cobra factory T5 is not Z spec and is a 3.35 1st gear. The gear ratios are different, which also means the input shaft is unique to the 2.95 gearset that comes in the T-5z. Can you post up the transmission ID tag numbers?

I believe this is the input shaft that would be needed for a T-5Z with the 2.95 gearset and pocket bearing to be run on a fox.

https://www.astroperformance.com/product/input-shaft-24t10-spline/

BUT, I would defer to calling and speaking with astro performance, as well as clarification as to the trans you actually have on hand. That input shaft is not cheap, so you definitely want to get the right part here.

You also need to either shorten the SN95 throwout bearing retainer, or purchase this
https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-t5-retainer-8393.html
Wow. Never knew that. I always thought 93-95 Cobra equipped T5s were Z spec. Thanks for clearing that up. Checked for the ID tag. Gone of course. The transmission came from a SN95 Cobra. I personally saw the car he pulled it from. He said it was rebuilt to Z specs, but who knows. I guess I should just pull the input shaft first and count the teeth before I order one from Astro Performance.
 
my daddy's 406...

I don't know if anyone still reading this thread but I have info on this..t5z wasn't ever in any cobra but the cobra t5 is different than the mustang t5.. cobra t5's have the same shifting forks as a t5z but cobra shift keys are still plastic the t5z are bronze my 1995 cobra has a 2.95 first gear along with hardened gears (I have it apart here in front of me) so just wanted to say the cobra t5's are not t5z's but they are not a regular t5 that is in the gt's cobra trannys are somewhere between t5 an t5z
 
