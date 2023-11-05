98GT Convertible, top closes ~90% and stops moving

lparsons42
Nov 29, 2010
I had this problem earlier this season and didn't worry about it as I don't drive this car this much. Today I remembered it when I went to put it away for the season; if I hold the button down to close the roof the roof only closes ~90% of the way and then stops moving. I tried pulling on it a bit and didn't get close enough to latch it shut. The gap is around 3-5 inches between the frame and the convertible top. I tried cycling it all the way back and then forward again, and it did the same thing. What should I examine next year to try to get it to close correctly?