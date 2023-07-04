Traxunderground
Admin...please move or remove if not appropriate......NEW Mustang Convertible Tops In Box. Various years and colors. Selling inventory from a professional upholstery shop that closed and owed my friend (Building owner) money. Boxes only opened for pictures. These are made by EZon Auto Tops. Made in the USA. Local pick-up preferred so you can examine contents, but will ship at buyer's expense. Below is a list of of Mustang the tops. I have multiples of certain cars. These are Tops Only. Windows also on the list, but only a few. Go to EZon Auto Tops website and navigate to the bottom of the page for current catalog that will give you specifics for each part number. Please email me or I may not get notified of your interest. Here is a list of the Mustang tops I have. $200 each plus shipping if you cant pick up locally. North Brunswick NJ Convertible tops only If rear glass is needed it is available from EZonauto website. I have tops from 1964 thru 1995 and one from 2018 email [email protected] Thank you Gary!
TO201-WHT-ST 64-66 Mustang (For Plastic) Top Only
TO228-WHT-ST 69-70 Mustang/Cougar Top Only
TO228-BLK- ST 69-70 Mustang/Cougar Top Only
TO2355-OXW-ST 83-90 Mustang Top Only
TO2355-DBL-ST 83-90 Mustang top Only
TO2355-DKT-ST 83-90 Mustang top Only
TO2354-OXW-ST 91-92 Mustang Top Only
TO2354-BLK-ST 91-92 Mustang Top Only
TO2356-WHT-ST 93 Mustang Top Only
TO2357-BWF-ST 94-95 Mustang Top Only
TO2357-BRW-ST 94-95 Mustang Top Only
TO2354-BLK-ST 91-92 Mustang Top Only
TO229-BLK-ST 68-71 Fairlane, Comet Top Only
