99 wont start. Theft light flashes. whats wrong. please help

well, i feel dumb now. i think it is the battery. i just drove the car 3 days ago without a hiccup. when i went to start it, that theft light flashed i paniced. first thing i thought was the PATS system. i jumped on forums and read guys having key issues and other related things. there was a clicking noise coming from under the dash, the key fob wouldnt work but the dinger would. i hooked up some jumper cables to my 95 and all the dash lights came on as they should and the car -tried- to start. it wanted to , but wouldnt. im assuming the battery has a dead cell in it. this is my first car with any type of security and when i seen the theft light, i assumed there was a problem with that.