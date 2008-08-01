99 wont start. Theft light flashes. whats wrong. please help

i bought the car 2 weeks ago. drove it back home (230 miles) without missing a beat. since then, ive started it several times with no issues. i went to start it just a min ago and i get nothing, wont even try to start.
the interior light came on when i opened the door and it dinged when i put the key in the ignition. the first time i tried to start it, i could hear some sort of electrical noise from under the hood for just a sec. before that, when i put the key in the on position, the red theft light lit up. go start it and nothing
please help
