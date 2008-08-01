99 wont start. Theft light flashes. whats wrong. please help

i bought the car 2 weeks ago. drove it back home (230 miles) without missing a beat. since then, ive started it several times with no issues. i went to start it just a min ago and i get nothing, wont even try to start.

the interior light came on when i opened the door and it dinged when i put the key in the ignition. the first time i tried to start it, i could hear some sort of electrical noise from under the hood for just a sec. before that, when i put the key in the on position, the red theft light lit up. go start it and nothing

please help
 

#4
PATS, leave the battery off for 15 minutes. Should start afterwards. This happened to me before, twice with in a month. I replaced the battery and nothing has happened yet. Its been since February.
 
#6
well, i feel dumb now :bang: . i think it is the battery. i just drove the car 3 days ago without a hiccup. when i went to start it, that theft light flashed i paniced. first thing i thought was the PATS system. i jumped on forums and read guys having key issues and other related things. there was a clicking noise coming from under the dash, the key fob wouldnt work but the dinger would. i hooked up some jumper cables to my 95 and all the dash lights came on as they should and the car -tried- to start. it wanted to , but wouldnt. im assuming the battery has a dead cell in it. this is my first car with any type of security and when i seen the theft light, i assumed there was a problem with that.
 
#7
Originall '99 battery? Time to change it.

Have it tested first, but it sounds like it's bad. These cars tend to do VERY odd electrical things when the battery is on it's way out
 
#9
i had the .BS. with 98t/A and after 6weeks all was fine
what i had to do to start her up was get in put key let the door open for 10min
worked all da time and mine mad clicking sound to????????????????????????????
??????????????????????????????
??????????????????????????????
 
#11
Mustang5L5 said:
Originall '99 battery? Time to change it.

Have it tested first, but it sounds like it's bad. These cars tend to do VERY odd electrical things when the battery is on it's way out


well it def was acting odd. battery was tested at autozone today and he claims its "a little low" . i think its bad
 
#12
Did he load test it or just check voltage as it sits?


If you have a digital multimeter, you can just check with it on the car. Attach the meter and try to start. The voltage will prob drop like a rock
 
#15
tfalk said:
While not the original poster's problem, if the PATS light flashes and the car won't start, try moving the tilt wheel. There is a wiring module in the column that can short and trigger the PATS system. I just had it replaced in my 99...


+1
It's the antenna for the RFID chip in the key head and the wires are very delicate.

Also, if you copy a key make sure it is a Strattec and not some off brand.
Some of the off brands will not program properly.
 
#16
tfalk said:
While not the original poster's problem, if the PATS light flashes and the car won't start, try moving the tilt wheel. There is a wiring module in the column that can short and trigger the PATS system. I just had it replaced in my 99...

Yo, would you happen to remember what the module is called? Sounds like I'm having the same issue.
Thanks, Scott
 
