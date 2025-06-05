Mindseye007
About 5 years ago I had purchased everything brand new for my 1991 5.0 coupe from summit to convert to R134, new compressor , lines , dryer. Condenser and had it installed and the A/C worked amazing for 6 months then one day I pulled out of my drive way and a weird sound came from the compressor and it sprayed up and Out of the hood on the drivers side area right where the compressor sits .....looked like I sprayed NOS so I took it back because it started blowing warm air with the A/C on and they could not find a leak so they recharged it. This happed a few times ..could it be a faulty compressor? Never heard that kind of sound before ....or should I just buy this kit from LMR. https://lmr.com/item/LRS-19703D-K/mustang-a-c-compressor-line-kit-87-93-5-0
