Just an FYI, when I did my 94 back in around 2021 I bought a kit that included the compressor and some other things and had a guy vacuum the system down, clean everything up real good and then recharge. Also bought an o ring kit, ect and everythign was pretty much new. Charged up and blew cold for some days and then warm again. Took it to a shop and they put in die. Blew cold for few days then warm again. They said it had to be the, whatever the part is in the dash and it would be $850 labor. I was like heck no and researched doing it myself. It's crazy how the heater core you can get to via a door but the other thing needed to be cut out and re sealed and sealed really really good. I didn't find where that was done too often and I had reservations about even doing it or that being it. Did som more research and came across something where someone changed the low and high pressure ports themselves and that's what I did. Through all of that I learned how to charge my own system and still blowing cold right now.Fast forward 2-4 yrs later when time to build the 95 and the first thing I did was change those ports and it is still blowing cold 5 months later