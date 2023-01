Now ,i always wanted to make the two small trim pieces at the top of the non folding back seat ,i had two but they were scuffed and painted a couple of times . So i sanded them and retextured them ,now i can make molds from them ,i am planning on a two sided mold so they will be smooth on the back and textured on the front just like original . I retextured the pieces ,they are so small i will probably have to glue them to a block just to make the outer part of the mold .