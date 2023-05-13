horse sence
Have a new project ,69 70 rear seat interior quarter panels .
I have a fairly decent set of 69 panels ,a few scratches and some flaking paint . I am sanding them down smooth ,fixing any problem areas and spraying with high build primer so i can block them out smooth . Once smooth i will retexture and pull a mold
