Hello Gentlemen;

After much googling and scrolling through old posts on this, and other forms, I have a question about lowering springs.

I have everything selected for my suspension overhaul (adjustable struts, adjustable shocks, sway bars, lower control arms) except for springs.

From what I can tell from a lot of previous posts: H&R are great and have a pretty good drop, Eibach Pros are decent, Maximum Motorsports are best for competition, Lakewoods are for drag racing only.

My question is a little different: what brand of lowering spring has the LEAST amount of drop?

My car has a DSS 306 with a P/A performance C4 with a pretty deep pan so I don’t want it slammed. I’m also 36 years old and would like to have it be semi-comfortable. Or at least not break my tail-bone over every bump.

The car is also NOT a daily driver, it is strictly a toy. I might make it to the drag strip once this summer otherwise it’ll be 100% street driven.

Basically I’d like it to be a little lower, and hopefully not ride like utter garbage. Perhaps that’s a pipe dream, but I figured I’d ask.

Thanks all
-Justin
 

