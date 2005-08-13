A4LD..2 or 3 wire?

I just had to swap my A4LD tranny. I got one from the junk yard that came out of an 89, mine is a 91. When my tech was about to put it in, he noticed that my tranny had 3 wires, and the junk yard one had 2 wires. You can swap the valve bodys. In my case I got 2 junk yard trannys and both were slipping. This was my only driver at the time, so I had to get one from Ford, been running fine sence but that costed me $1400 even with employee discounts and all. Not something I would want to do again or recommend to anyone unless you had that kinda money. I think the 91s went to the 3 wire connectors, something about the over drive.