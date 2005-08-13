A4LD..2 or 3 wire?

I think the tranny in my girlfriend's car is a A4LD (89 2.3). I'm told there are 2 wire and 3 wire tranny's and i need to look at the VIN to find out which i need. Can anyone confirm this and do you know what i need to look for so i can get the right tranny?

Thanks,
Mike
 

I just had to swap my A4LD tranny. I got one from the junk yard that came out of an 89, mine is a 91. When my tech was about to put it in, he noticed that my tranny had 3 wires, and the junk yard one had 2 wires. You can swap the valve bodys. In my case I got 2 junk yard trannys and both were slipping. This was my only driver at the time, so I had to get one from Ford, been running fine sence but that costed me $1400 even with employee discounts and all. Not something I would want to do again or recommend to anyone unless you had that kinda money. I think the 91s went to the 3 wire connectors, something about the over drive.
 
You can get a rebuilt A4LD from Roadmasters Transmissions in Schaumburg, Illinois for $750, with a two year warranty. The issue is of course that the tranny has to be installed by a shop, or they won't honor the warranty. You have to certify that a shop installed it. I've had good luck with mine so far.
 
ok here is the deal! 87-90 are a single lockup solenoid (2 wire), the 91-93 have dual lockup solenoid (3 wire) they are all A4LD for re-engineered them to make them work better. if you read the wiring diagrams and know what your looking at you can change a 2 wire pigtail to the three wire pigtail. i have done it and it does work but that was so long ago i couldn't tell you which 2 wire get connect to the one wire on your wiring harness. trust me on this one i work for a nation wide late model mustang specialty shop. there is very little i dont know about these cars!
 
ok here is the deal! 87-90 are a single lockup solenoid (2 wire), the 91-93 have dual lockup solenoid (3 wire) they are all A4LD for re-engineered them to make them work better. if you read the wiring diagrams and know what your looking at you can change a 2 wire pigtail to the three wire pigtail. i have done it and it does work but that was so long ago i couldn't tell you which 2 wire get connect to the one wire on your wiring harness. trust me on this one i work for a nation wide late model mustang specialty shop. there is very little i dont know about these cars!
Hello,
I am in this situation at the moment. My 1993 A4LD transmission is slipping. I was told the 86-93 A4LD transmission should bolt right up. What they didn't tell me was the 87-89 has the 2wire pin and the 90's has the 3pin. Reading your post gives me hope and my pockets can breathe.

How can I figure out the correct wiring to make the 2 wire pin work with the 3 wire pin. Where do I go to figure this out? I am new to all of this and I am not a mechanic.
 
