Sep 18, 2025
- 3
- 0
- 1
I have a Rally-pac on my mustang which isn't working. I suspect that the wire that needs to connect to the distributor side of the ignition coil isn't connected. But when I look at the wire colors coming from the rally-pac, they don't seem to match any rally-pac diagrams I see online. I believe the harness is factory. Is anyone familiar with this rally-pac wiring? If so, can you verify if the current connections are correct, and can tell my which wire needs to connect to the coil? The loose red wire in the picture was connected to the green connector.
Thanks.
